Gasoline costs in the UK hit their highest level since 2013 after the pandemic stagnation | gasoline price





The price of a liter of gasoline has risen almost 20p since November, according to a survey by Automobile Group AA, the highest level since 2013.

The organization said the average pump price in the UK is now over 133p per liter from 114p in the fall. Diesel also received a similar price increase, with prices per liter rising from 117.20p in mid-November to 135.74p on Sunday.

An eight-year high was reached as schools began to crumble across England and Wales and many families were preparing to travel to vacation destinations in the UK. RAC said this is expected to lead to unprecedented levels of traffic.

A survey of 2,500 drivers found that many people book breaks in West Country, Scotland, Yorkshire, the Lake District and East Anglia.

More than half said they were heading more than 150 miles from home, and a third who vacationed in the UK last year said they would drive further this year.

RAC spokesperson Rod Dennis said: “With the school summer vacation less than two weeks away, a second summer break now seems certain and will mean that millions of people depend on our cars to get us where we want to go. is.

Our research shows that most people have already made plans, but if, as expected, travel restrictions limit the number of vacation trips abroad, the number of people booking last-minute trips in the UK will probably surge, adding to what is already expected to be very busy. . summer on the road.

Last year, global oil demand plummeted to the lowest level in 25 years, and gasoline prices plummeted as the pandemic subsided.

According to AA figures, the price of 1 liter of gasoline fell to 106.48p in May last year and did not rise to 115p for the rest of the year.

But as the economy opened up, demand drove oil prices up again, AA said gasoline and diesel prices rose for the 32nd straight week. The increase in gasoline prices added 10.45 to the cost of filling a 55 liter vehicle like the Ford Focus.

AAs Fuel Price Spokesperson Luke Bosdet said: Soaring pump prices continue to drain families and other consumer spending.

A family with two petrol cars would have spent about 230 on fuel in November if the Covid lock had not hampered their trip. Now the monthly cost of refueling their vehicle is over 265.

Bosdet said pump prices appear to have closely followed oil prices and may have reached a plateau as they have remained stable for three weeks now.

But he said drivers will face other cost increases in the coming months.

Switching to lower-emission E10 gasoline could increase the price by 0.2pa litres and slightly lower fuel economy. In addition, ultra-low emission zones (Ulez) are being introduced and expanded.

Bosdet said there are new financial pressures to lower road travel costs, which are generally associated with reducing CO2 emissions and reducing urban pollution.

In most cases, the impact is negligible, especially when lost in general pump price volatility. For others, it can be potentially fatal. Especially if you’re a low-income car owner who lives or works in Ulez or the clean air area, you’ll be off the road at a daily rate if you don’t have the money to replace your car.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/money/2021/jul/16/cost-of-petrol-in-uk-hits-highest-level-since-2013-after-pandemic-slump The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos