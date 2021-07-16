FACT SHEET: US-German Climate and Energy Partnership





President Biden and Chancellor Merkel today launched the US-German Climate and Energy Partnership at the White House. As part of our continued work to tackle the threat of climate change, this partnership will strengthen climate ambition and deepen our collaboration on the sustainable policies and technologies needed to accelerate the global net zero future. The two countries pledged to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement and take decisive action this decade to keep a temperature limit of 1.5 degrees Celsius within reach. We share the goal of getting the world to develop the innovative tools urgently needed to accelerate global climate action and achieve zero net greenhouse gas emissions in their economies by 2050 at the latest. The United States and Germany will invest in a sustainable economy that drives inclusive growth, supports communities, and creates good jobs and a healthy environment on both sides of the Atlantic and beyond.

The climate-energy partnership will be co-chaired on the US side by the President’s Special Envoy for Climate and Energy Secretary, and on the German side by the Minister of Economy and Energy and the Minister of Energy. Environment, Conservation of Nuclear Safety, with the participation of the United States Department of State, the German Department of Foreign Affairs, and other agencies or departments as appropriate.

The United States and Germany intend to include three key areas of cooperation in the partnership:

Climate action: The United States and Germany will strive to increase global climate ambition and work bilaterally and multilaterally to accelerate the achievement of a net zero future. We will develop actionable roadmaps and policies for short and long term emission reduction to keep a limit of 1.5 degrees Celsius in sight; coordinate climate and trade programs; mobilize funding for sustainable development; advance sectoral decarbonisation and fight against short-lived climate pollutants; and coordinate common interests in multilateral forums, including the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, and the climate components of the G20 and G7.

Transformational Energy Technologies: The United States and Germany will collaborate on the development and deployment of critical energy technologies. We will advance renewable energy technologies and the integration of variable renewable energies into the grid, in particular through energy storage; collaborate on sustainable hydrogen technologies; cooperate on efficiency measures in the building and industrial sectors; increase adoption of electric vehicles; promote the commercialization of technology from research institutions to industry; advancing reliable and resilient energy systems and supply chains; cooperate on advanced sustainable energy systems while promoting inclusiveness, supporting communities and strengthening the workforce; and coordinate multilateral energy forums, including G20 and G7 energy strands, Mission Innovation, Clean Energy Ministerial, International Energy Agency and IRENA.

Energy transitions in emerging economies: The United States and Germany will work together to accelerate sustainable energy in emerging economies, essential to tackle the climate crisis and prevent the use of energy as a coercive tool. We will mobilize investments in Central and Eastern Europe, including by supporting Ukraine’s energy transformation, energy efficiency and energy security; mobilize sustainable energy investments from major and growing emitters around the world, such as those in South and Southeast Asia; develop energy policy and regulations for increased adoption of renewable energies and sustainable alternative fuels such as sustainable hydrogen; and continue collaboration on technology and technical assistance with major emerging economies to accelerate decisive actions to reduce emissions during this decade and enable rapid transitions to net zero.

