United States Steps Up Fight Against COVID-19 Misinformation | Coronavirus pandemic News





U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy on Thursday called for a national effort to tackle misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines, urging tech companies, healthcare workers, journalists and ordinary Americans to do more to resolve a problem that cost us our lives.

In a 22-page opinion, his first as President Joe Bidens’ surgeon general, Murthy wrote that false claims led people to reject vaccines and public health advice on masks and social distancing, undermining efforts to end the coronavirus pandemic and putting lives at risk.

The warning comes as the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations has slowed in the United States, in part due to opposition to the vaccine fueled by unsubstantiated claims about vaccine safety and despite the death toll from the vaccines. United States recently exceeding 600,000.

Today we live in a world where disinformation poses an imminent and insidious threat to the health of our country, Murthy said during a press briefing.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, misinformation has led people to resist wearing masks in high-risk environments, causing them to refuse proven treatment and choose not to be vaccinated, he said. he declares.

Simply put: health information has cost us our lives.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Thursday that the Biden administration had stepped up its monitoring of disinformation and was reporting problematic social media posts to Facebook.

There are about 12 people who produce 65% anti-vaccine misinformation on social media platforms, Psaki said. All of them remain active on Facebook, although some are even banned on other platforms, including those owned by Facebook.

Health misinformation was a global problem even before the internet and social media allowed dangerous claims to spread faster and easier than ever. The problem of misinformation about COVID-19 is so serious that the World Health Organization has called it an infodemic.

Given the role the internet plays in spreading health misinformation, Murthy said tech companies and social media platforms should make significant changes to their products and software to reduce the spread of misinformation while increasing access to authoritative factual sources.

Teachers, he said, should develop media literacy and critical thinking. Journalists, he suggested, should strive to responsibly demystify misinformation about health without inadvertently disseminating it further. And public health officials and doctors, he suggested, should better answer questions and explain why public health guidelines sometimes change based on new information.

As for ordinary Americans, Murthy urged them to verify questionable health information with reliable sources such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and to be critical when exposed to unverified claims. If you have relatives or friends who believe or spread misinformation, he said, it’s best to engage by listening and asking questions rather than confronting them.

First Lady Jill Biden watches Alfred Lee Smith get vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at Alfred E. Beach High School in Savannah, Georgia, USA [File: Jim Watson/Pool via Reuters]

While some groups that push health misinformation do so for profit, Murthy wrote that many Americans can spread false information without intending to harm.

If you’re not sure, don’t share, he says.

Recent polls show that vaccine reluctance is part of the party line. A recent survey by the Washington Post and ABC News found that 86% of people who identify as Democrats have received at least one shot of the vaccine, compared to 45% of Republicans.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, an outspoken Republican MP from Georgia and a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, tweeted a message on Sunday urging people not to get vaccinated against COVID-19, saying he has to very serious side effects of the vaccine that are life changing. Greene has over 400,000 subscribers on the social media platform.

In response, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican and polio survivor, urged more Americans to get vaccinated.

We have to finish the job and part of it is just convincing the American people of the importance of doing it, McConnell told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday.

Everyone who knows about it says if you catch the disease again your chances are pretty good, you won’t die from it if you get the vaccine, he said. So I don’t know how many times we have to repeat it, but I for one intend to repeat it over and over again.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/7/15/us-steps-up-fight-against-covid-19-misinformation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos