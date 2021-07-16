A tale of sorrow: number of British butterflies hit by cold, wet spring | Environment





Butterflies across the UK have been hit hard by the unseasonably cold, wet spring weather, conservationists have warned.

April was the sunniest day on record, but it also experienced a record number of frosts, following the wettest May in the UK in 54 years. According to the wildlife charity Butterfly Conservation, native butterflies such as the small tortoiseshell and large white and red admirals have been severely impacted and their numbers have declined compared to their 10-year average.

Cold weather is not well suited to rain, as it slows the appearance of butterflies and impedes their flight. Zo Randle, a senior investigator at Butterfly Conservation, said they are a kind of solar powered. They need sunlight to keep themselves warm, so they get enough energy to fly, feed, and find a mate.

The small tortoise shell (Aglais urticae) is one of the native species that suffered damage in cold, wet springs. Photo: Iain H Leach/Butterfly Conservation

It is not clear whether the cold spring delayed the appearance of this species or was a sign of a broader decline. Climate disruption increases the likelihood of extreme weather events and the increased regularity does not give butterflies a chance to recover from one year to the next. The population of whites with commas and green veins also appears to be very low.

said Randle. Many of our broad country species are declining and we really don’t understand why. There is a cocktail of drivers, so there is habitat loss, agricultural concentration, climate change and development.

The researchers looked at spring data from the UK Butterfly Monitoring Scheme and compared them to average populations for 2010-19. They are now urging the public to help scientists build this data base by participating in the world’s largest butterfly survey, the Big Butterfly Count across the UK.

The three-week civic science event is open to all residents of the country and runs from July 16th to August 8th. Participants are required to spend 15 minutes in an outdoor area counting common butterflies and moths they see and recording the results in the Big Butterfly Count app. You can use a free ID or ID app.

For the first time, the lowland tiger moth is included as a common species. Photo: Luigi Sebastian/Butterfly Conservation

Declining numbers of butterflies are often an early warning of greater ecosystem decline as insects respond quickly to changes in the environment. Wildlife TV host Chris Packham, vice president of butterfly conservation, said filming butterflies is a small but important contribution that everyone can make.

Gathering data on butterfly and moth numbers is very important, he said, because butterflies and moths make excellent indicators of the impact of climate change and other human environmental factors. So something as simple as recording a butterfly you find in your garden, local park, or window sill can play a role in important research into global issues.

Over 100,000 citizen scientists have participated in the past few years, an all-time high, but alarmingly, the number of butterflies and moths found is the lowest since the project began in 12 years. This could be because the warm spring meant the butterflies came out earlier and potentially completed their life cycle by July 17, when investigations began.

The mottled tree butterfly has been a success story that has increased by 84% since 1976. Photo: Ivan Lynas/Butterfly Conservation

About three-quarters of UK-dwelling and general migrating butterflies have declined in number or distribution since monitoring began in the 1970s. Although generally lost, species are also being found in new areas, such as the lowland tiger moth, which was well established along the south coast of England but is now spreading to the north. It is included in the general number of species for the first time.

There are other success stories. The tabby butterfly has grown 84% in numbers since 1976, and the Red Admiral, a migratory summer bird, is now wintering in England due to the milder weather and is doing relatively well. One of the UK’s rarest butterflies, the heath fritillary is near extinction in the UK, but their numbers are growing thanks to habitat restoration efforts over the past two decades.

The launch of the 2021 Big Butterfly Count takes place today at the Winchester Science Centre.

Top 10 Big Butterfly Count 2020

1. Large White (+44%)2. Little white (+7%)3. Gatekeeper (-14%)4. Peacock (-42%)5. Grassland brown (-2%)6. Red Admiral (-33%)7. Small tortoise shell (-41%)8. Common Blue (+9%)9. Small rings (-18%)10. Comma (-29%)

