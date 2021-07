US examines if it can help restore internet access in Cuba – Biden

WASHINGTON, July 15 (Reuters) – President Joe Biden said Thursday that the White House is examining whether the United States can help Cubans regain internet access in the wake of Cuban government actions in the wake of the biggest anti-government protests for decades.

The Cuban government has restricted access to social media and messaging platforms, including Facebook and WhatsApp, amid the protests, according to global internet monitoring company NetBlocks. Read more

“They cut off access to the Internet. We are looking at whether we have the technological capacity to restore that access,” Biden said Thursday at a press conference.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, and U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Robert Menendez, a Democrat, are among those who have called on the Biden administration to try to reconnect Cuba to internet services.

At a press conference in Miami, DeSantis said the US government should take action to strengthen Cubans’ internet access and consider using the US Embassy in Havana as a playground.

Ideas suggested by some American politicians include the use of satellite networks or high altitude balloons to provide Internet access in Cuba.

“Time is running out here. Every day the regime has to hide the truth is a day it can get the upper hand,” DeSantis said of the Cuban government.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki watches U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy speak during a White House press conference in Washington, U.S. on July 15, 2021. REUTERS / Tom Brenner

US Senator Marco Rubio, a Republican from Florida, called on Biden “to immediately authorize and allocate additional funds to provide the Internet to Cuba using the existing capacity of innovative American companies.”

Menendez told MSNBC on Tuesday that “we should be looking at how we can expand internet access, considering satellite feeding the internet so that islanders can communicate with each other.”

Satellite services would require physical infrastructure in Cuba, US officials said.

“It’s not that simple to move a satellite and all of a sudden it’s going straight to the devices,” DeSantis said.

Brendan Carr, a Republican member of the United States Federal Communications Commission, said Thursday in Miami that “this is not a technological issue. Today we have the technology that can begin to be deployed to provide connectivity to the island “.

In Havana, there have been regular and atypical mobile internet outages since Sunday, according to Reuters witnesses.

Psiphon, an Internet censorship circumvention tool funded by the US Agency for World Media, has helped Cubans gain access to the Internet. Daily unique users in Cuba have grown to more than 146,000 since the protests began, US Senator Marsha Blackburn said.

