COVID-19: Britain is ‘not out of the woods yet’ and the pandemic ‘has a long way to go’ warns Professor Chris Whitty | UK News





The UK’s Chief Medical Officer (CSO) has warned that the UK is “not out of the woods” yet when it comes to the coronavirus, and warned people on Monday that they should approach cautiously as most restrictions come to an end.

Professor Chris Whitty said the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 is doubling every three weeks and could reach “very frightening numbers” if this trend continues.

“I don’t think we should underestimate the fact that we can get into trouble again, surprisingly quickly,” he said in a webinar hosted by the Science Museum.

He added: “We’re not out of this yet, and we’re doing much better thanks to vaccine programs, drugs and many other things.

“But this has a long way to go before it can be implemented in the UK, and it has to go further if it is to be implemented globally.”

Professor Whitty said the key after July 19 is “to do things incredibly slowly,” adding that he expects most people to still take precautions.

“If you look back at what people have done and look at what people are actually trying to do now, people will take the risk and modify their behavior, saying, ‘I may be at relatively low risk, but the people around me are at high risk,'” he said.

Professor Whitty said that in the medium term, the coronavirus could mutate into a “vaccine-escaped strain” that could put the UK back on the worst days of the pandemic.

“Over time, the more tools available in science, the less likely it is, but you can’t completely remove that possibility from the table,” he said.

“But science has done marvels so far and will continue to do so.”

The ‘very likely’ worst epidemic behind us

Professor Whitty’s remarks came after Boris Johnson claimed that it was “very likely” that the worst of the pandemic was over. This is the UK’s highest daily number of cases in six months.

The prime minister has urged people to “don’t pay attention to the wind” when most of the UK’s legal restrictions end on Monday, acknowledging that there will be more hospitalizations and deaths “in the tough days and weeks ahead”.

The latest figures show 48,553 additional cases of COVID-19 as of 9 a.m. Thursday.

An additional 63 people died 28 days after testing positive for the virus.

A total of 49 deaths were recorded on Wednesday, the highest daily increase since March 26.

Prime Minister Johnson recently said the number of daily cases would reach 50,000 by Monday, while Health Minister Sajid Javid said the number could exceed 100,000 this summer.

But in a speech on Thursday, he said the success of the UK’s immunization program, where more than two-thirds of adults have received two doses, could allow the government to move forward with Phase 4 of its roadmap to lift restrictions.

July 19 – PM

“If we are careful and respect this disease and its continuing threat, almost all scientists agree and it is very likely that the worst epidemic is behind us,” the prime minister said.

“As we deal with the current wave of delta mutations, the next few weeks will have difficult days and, sadly, more hospitalizations and more deaths, but with each passing day we will build more and more walls of vaccine-acquired immunity.”

As most of the coronavirus rules are lifted on Monday, ministers will try to shift the emphasis from the government’s venom to those who take risks and make their own decisions.

Various guidelines were issued before July 19, but ministers are accused of sending “mixed messages” to people and businesses about what to do after that date, especially with regard to face masks.

Despite the lifting of the legal requirement to wear face masks on public transport and in shops, guidelines for businesses released on Wednesday said the government still “expects and encourages people to continue to wear face coverings in crowded confined spaces.” ” is specified.

Critics said the guidelines were a “recipe for chaos,” but the PM said businesses “completely understand” the new guidelines for face coverings and guidelines.

“We’re getting out of legal enforcement, but of course the epidemic isn’t over and sadly people are saying we should be careful,” he said.

