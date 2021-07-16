What we know so far Spotlight PA





One of two U.S. Senate seats in Pennsylvania is up for grabs in 2022 as two-term Republican incumbent Pat Toomey prepares to step down and the state prepares for a particularly important election year.

The opening of the Senate has generated a lot of interest from Democrats seeking to consolidate a narrow majority in Congress, Republicans seeking to limit key aspects of Biden’s agenda, and observers who believe the seat is likely to tip over or too close to call. The race will be extremely expensive anyway.

Democrats

With less than a year to go to the primary (unless the date is changed due to redistribution issues), several top Democrats are officially in the running, others are expected to wait behind the scenes.

Montgomery County Commissioner Valerie Arkoosh (website | Twitter) falls into the first category and is posing as Pennsylvania’s first senator. She brings much publicized endorsement of the Emilys List to the race and a significant amount of cash on hand.

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (website | Twitter) also declared his second run for Toomeys in six years, this time with soaring surname status, a lot more money and more control. .

State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta (website | Twitter), the first openly gay black man to be elected to the state legislature, brings rising star momentum, progressive good faith and a series of viral moments to compete with the fundraising heavyweight of Fettermans.

State Senator Sharif Street (Website | Twitter) Pro-gun reform, pro-retail policy Philadelphia lawmaker has officially announced his intention to run, but has yet to filed a financial report with the FEC. Pennsylvania has never had a black US senator before.

U.S. Representative Conor Lamb reportedly told donors to expect a Senate race, but took no further action. Lambs’ interest comes with his current job which is likely to be phased out.

The other declared Democratic candidates are:

Kevin Baumlin, chief of emergency services and emergency care at Pennsylvania Hospital | website

Brandaun Dean, former mayor of Brighton, Alabama | website

Larry Johnson, Beaver County Lawyer, Teacher and Advocate of Progressive Conservatism | website

Alexandria Khalil, Jenkintown Borough Council Member | website

John McGuigan, Former Chairman of Norristown City Council | website

Kyle Norton, Philadelphia-based campus safety and security consultant | Twitter

Eric Orts, professor of commerce at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania | website

Alan Shank, native of Indiana County and self-proclaimed common sense | website

Lew Tapera, Montgomery County native, businessman and retail employee | website

Republicans

Kathy Barnette (website | Twitter) of Montgomery County is a Fox News figure and former congressional candidate who embodies the pro-Trump aspirations some GOP members have for Toomey’s successor.

Jeff Bartos (website | Twitter) is a Montgomery County-based real estate developer who lost the lieutenant governor’s race to Fetterman in 2018 and is running in that very expensive race in the United States Senate with the support of a new monetary CAP with a more moderate basis.

Sean Gale (website | Facebook) is a Montgomery County attorney who works on a pro-Trump platform with utter disregard for current seat occupant Toomey, whom Gale calls a RINO and a swamp rat. (Toomey voted to impeach Trump after the siege of the U.S. Capitol on Jan.6.)

Sean Parnell (website | Twitter) is a Trump critic-turned-Trump favorite who earned the blessing of former presidents in a failed bid for Conor Lambs’ 17th Congressional District seat in 2020 and who trades beards with Bartos this times on which is more to the right.

Carla Sands (Twitter) is the former Trump Ambassador to Denmark and a well-connected, well-funded investment CEO who hails from Cumberland County but has spent much of her adult life in California.

The other declared Republican candidates are:

John DeBellis, Small Business Owner and Opponent of Excessive Allegheny County Regulations | website

Bobby Jeffries, Former Congressional Candidate and Current Millennial MAGA | website

Ronald Johnson, Former Fredonia Board Member and Current Gun Pro, Oil City’s First US Resident | Facebook

Martin Rosenfeld, Former Deputy Sheriff and Accountant of Elk County | website

Craig Snyder, Philly-based business and policy consultant, Ever Trumper | website

Everett Stern, bank whistleblower and defeated independent candidate for Toomeys headquarters in 2016 | website

Other

Erik Chase Gerhardt, a Montgomery County master carpenter seeking nomination from libertarian parties | website

