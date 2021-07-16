Tribute to writer Dawn Foster, who passed away at the age of 34 | UK News





Condolences poured in for journalist and author Dawn Foster, who died suddenly at the age of 34.

According to friends, Foster, a regular TV commentator and fierce critic of inequality, died of causes related to her long-term illness.

James Butler, co-editor of the left-wing media organization Novara, and many other close friends of the author posted messages about her death on Twitter late Thursday afternoon.

Butler wrote that he is very sad to receive the news that his dear friend @DawnHFoster has suddenly died at home this week from a long-term illness.

Dawn never wavered in her belief in a better world and was never shy to fight for it. She did not falsify her beliefs while pursuing professional development. Although the world has not always been kind to her, I have never seen any signs of self-pity in her. I admired it greatly.

Foster, who suffers from epilepsy and several other health complications, tweeted on Friday that she had been discharged from the hospital and was trying to get to the pharmacy on time to get her medicine.

Her friends said in her last public message that urging others to use local pharmacies rather than large corps is typical of her fairness.

It is understood that she was found at home after she was reported missing by her friends for not responding to messages over the weekend.

Foster was a staff writer for Jacobin magazine and a contributor to the London Review of Books and Times Literary Supplement. She wrote on the Guardian commentary page on housing and social justice issues.

In 2015, she wrote for The Guardian about her chronic health condition with typical honesty. With Shit, in fact, even if that were the case.

Growing up in South Wales, Foster has published two books: Lean Out, a critique of the rise of corporate 1% feminism, and Where Will We Live?, a debate on the UK housing crisis. She was writing a book about the doll.

Podcaster Helen Zaltzman wrote: There is no post-euphemism for @DawnHFoster. She was actually my scariest friend. And one of the funniest and cleverest. The most militant, refined, ruthless and brave. Her work on inequality was very important. I learned a lot from her.

Author Sarah Woolley expressed her deep gratitude for the time she spent with her, adding: She brightened up our lives.

Foster’s friends have asked to send tributes to [email protected], adding that they can contribute to the cause she advocates, such as the Dogs Trust Freedom Project.

