UK’s national food strategy has game-changing potential





A major independent review of the UK’s food system highlighted severe inequalities in access to nutritious food in the UK.

The National Food Strategy makes clear recommendations for the use of food policies to help address socio-economic inequality. If implemented, this proposal could help UK authorities move forward towards ensuring the right to food for all.

Three of the report recommendations stand out.

First, it expands the eligibility criteria for children to qualify for free school meals, including those whose current immigration status is ineligible. The report estimates that if implemented, 82% of children from very food-secure families would receive free school meals. That’s a big change. Nearly half of food-poor families in the UK are currently not eligible.

Second, it is not an annual renewal project currently being implemented, but a long-term plan to provide holiday food for children receiving free school meals. This can help ensure that children from low-income families who do not have the money to provide food do not go hungry during vacation.

Third, expand the Healthy Start plan, which provides small food subsidies to pregnant women and families with young children.

The report also makes important recommendations regarding the processing of food-related data, including food insecurity, to allow for better informed policies.

Recommendations are made on how the UK’s decade-long welfare cuts and social security policy changes are increasing reliance on food banks in ways that jeopardize their rights to food, and how the Covid-19 pandemic school closures have made food worse. This is consistent with the findings of the Human Rights Watch study. Anxiety about children from low-income families. We supported a grassroots campaign to give UK law the right to food and highlight the government’s duty to ensure that families do not starve as a result of government policies.

Although the national food strategy does not explicitly require the right to food, implementing its recommendations can help put the right to food into practice.

The strategy’s specific policy proposals precede future legislation in the Good Food Bill and ensure broad consultation on the application of food rights into domestic law following an important request from the UK Parliamentary Supervisory Board to government.

Bringing these initiatives together could help make food rights a reality for many in the UK struggling to get enough healthy and nutritious food to eat.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hrw.org/news/2021/07/15/uk-national-food-strategy-has-game-changing-potential The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos