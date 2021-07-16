Smoke from a wildfire blankets the United States from Oregon to New York





For weeks, the West has sizzled in hot, dry weather, feeling little to no relief – and wildfires thrive in the conditions. The dire situation has more than 2 million people included in red flag warnings in the region on Thursday.

Most of the country could see at least light forest fire smoke at surface level, with the exception of the Four Corners region and the southeastern coast of the United States. The smoke particles trapped in the upper level air could carry smoke across the country except Alabama, Georgia and the Florida Peninsula.

Thick forest fire smoke from massive fires in Ontario and Manitoba, Canada will move through northern Minnesota on Thursday until Friday morning. Air quality in Minnesota and North Dakota is reported as “unhealthy” by AirNow due to foggy conditions.

The smoke rises high enough in the atmosphere to be influenced by the upper air masses, carrying the particles across the United States to the east coast.

Even parts of the northeast, including New York City, are expected to see smoke from the destructive fires in the western United States and Canada, mixing with the surface on Friday.

Wildfires alone are extremely dangerous, but the smoke they spread can also cause damage, prompting air quality alerts to be issued in five states, including Oregon, Idaho. , Wyoming, Colorado and Minnesota.

Thick wildfire smoke will spread over the Pacific Northwest on Thursday and Friday and air quality alerts are covering the region due to the large number of wildfires, including the largest blaze of the country that is currently burning thousands of acres.

The Bootleg Fire in Oregon has ravaged more than 200,000 acres since it was reported on July 6 and sends huge plumes of smoke into the atmosphere from its explosive activity. It is currently the largest burning fire in the United States.

“The fire sent out several clouds of pyrocumulus and also a large pyrocumulonimbus from a plume that triggered a warning of possible plume collapse last night. Lightning was detected as well as a rotation in the plume “said the National Weather Service (NWS) Medford.

Air quality alerts were put in place across Oregon on Thursday due to heavy smoke from the blaze in effect until further notice.

“Smoke can irritate the eyes, lungs and worsen certain medical conditions. People most at risk of adverse health effects are infants, young children, people with heart or lung disease, the elderly and women. pregnant, ”said NWS Medford.

This is how smoke gets to your neighborhood

Large fires in mature atmospheric conditions characterized by particularly dry and unstable air are capable of producing thunderstorm-like weather conditions.

Large towering cumulonimbus clouds, like those seen during thunderstorms, are created when air near the surface is heated, causing air particles to rise. In a typical storm, a cold front interacting with warm surface air causes the air to rise and the clouds to swell.

In extremely large and explosive fires, the heat at the surface is so intense that it causes the air to rise quickly enough to form its own climate, producing pyrocumulous and pyrocumulonimbus clouds that can contain lightning and lightning. thunder.

“Hot and very buoyant, the air in the plume rises rapidly, as it rises it cools and expands. When sufficiently cooled, the water vapor condenses on the ash. to form a gray or brown cloud above the plume. At this point the cloud is called pyrocumulus, but if enough water vapor is available and the updraft continues to build up then it may develop further into a pyrocumulonimbus cloud, “according to the Royal Meteorological Society. The NWS in Medford observed four distinct pyrocumulants from the Bootleg fire on Wednesday. Smoke from pyrocumulus clouds can rise as high in the atmosphere as the stratosphere , where it tends to be trapped for an extended period.Once in the stratosphere, aerosol smoke particles can take atmospheric highways around the world.

Experimental smoke forecasts show the extent of travel of smoke particles as they travel from the western United States to the east coast within 24 hours.

The High-Resolution Rapid Refresh-Smoke Prediction Model is a novel method for monitoring and predicting smoke height.

“It is the first weather forecasting model in the United States to include the impact of smoke on the weather, and it has become a vital resource for fire crews, air traffic controllers, local forecasters and even administrators. school, ”NOAA said.

Oregon is not expected to see any improvement in fire weather conditions by the end of the week, and persistent heavy smoke will remain an issue for the Pacific Northwest.

“Poor moisture recovery at night contributes to the spread of active fire during the night period. Robust spread rates are generated by fuels affected by drought, ”said InciWeb.

The latest drought monitor Thursday showed continued deterioration in drought conditions and an exceptional expansion of drought in Oregon. Drought conditions allow dried out brush and wood to be easily eaten by fires, exacerbating the extreme nature of wildfires.

As the fires continue to shred the parched land, smoke carried by the high altitude air will cover most of the central United States, with waves reaching as far as the east coast over the weekend.

“NOAA satellites monitor fires, their smoke production and the effects of smoke on air quality. The fires inject smoke 40,000 feet into the atmosphere and compromise air quality, NOAA said.

Air quality will be worst in areas closest to large fires. States in the northwestern United States will be affected by smoke throughout the weekend and are likely to experience further deterioration in air quality. Smoke emitted across the country will give red sunrises and sunsets as the light is scattered through the hazy air.

The northeast coast of the United States could see red sunsets and slightly hazy skies throughout the weekend.

Wildfire activity exploded in 2021, surpassing last year’s record season as heatwaves and historic drought caused by climate change fuel dangerous fire conditions.

This year has already seen 6,271 more fires than in 2020, burning 511,427 more acres.

