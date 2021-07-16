UK biotech attracts international investment, new analysis shows





International investors are paying attention to the UK biotechnology sector, according to a new report commissioned by Radnor Capital Partners and the UK’s BioIndustry Association (BIA).

Analysis shows that biotech stocks on the London Stock Exchange continued to outperform the broader market in the first half of 2021. Strong demand from North American and European investors for biotechnology cited in the UK is confirmed, and the UK’s large institutions continue to grow. Be an important net seller in terms of value.

These findings are further evidence that Britain is entering a golden age of biotechnology. Martin Turner, director of policy and public affairs at BIA, said in a July 13, 2021 press release that global investors, especially in the US and Europe, are flocking to see the tremendous value in the space. Here’s a great opportunity to capitalize on the UK’s position as an international hub for finance, combined with the world’s leading biotech sector, to place the UK at the center of a global industry that will dominate the 21st century.

Iain Daly, director and co-founder of Radnor Capital Partners, added in a press release that the capital raising component of our analysis is perhaps the most profound as 2020 clearly breaks from the previously established trend of declining fundraising activity. The evidence from 2021 to present is that fundraising is under 2020 but far ahead of 2019. [initial product offerings] in [second half of the year], this picture is likely to remain positive.

Source: BIA

