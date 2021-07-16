Dike scores twice as USA deflects Martinique 6-1 in Gold Cup





1 of 6

US forward Daryl Dike (11) celebrates with Cristian Roldan (10) and Gianluca Busio (6) after scoring a goal in the first half of the CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match against Martinique in Kansas City, Kansas, on Thursday July 15, 2021 (AP Photo / Colin E. Braley)

1 of 6

US forward Daryl Dike (11) celebrates with Cristian Roldan (10) and Gianluca Busio (6) after scoring a goal in the first half of the CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match against Martinique in Kansas City, Kansas, on Thursday July 15, 2021 (AP Photo / Colin E. Braley)

KANSAS CITY, Kan, (AP) Daryl Dike scored twice and helped force an own own goal, helping the United States defeat Martinique 6-1 on Thursday night and secure a berth in the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Miles Robinson, Gyasi Zardes and Nicholas Gioacchini also scored for the United States, who started a line-up of players who were not part of coach Gregg Berhalters’ top squad.

Canada leads the United States (both 2-0) in a tie-breaker with a total of goals before their clash on Sunday, which will determine the winner of Group B.

The United States went down to 37 wins, one loss and four draws in the Gold Cup group stage.

Berhalter changed seven starters last weekend by opening the 1-0 victory over Haiti, inserting defender James Sands with Gianluca Busio, George Bello, Eryck Williamson, Christian Roldan, Matthew Hoppe and Dike. The roster averaged five international appearances and was in fact a junior college, with only Roldan regularly spending a lot of time with the core squad.

Hoppe, who started, and Donovan Pines, who entered in the 70th, brought the total to 47 starts in 31 appearances under Berhalter.

Dike, who secured a second tier loan from Orlando to Barnsley in the England Second Division League Championship, brought his total of international goals to three. He put the United States ahead in the 14th minute with a header on a long cross from Hoppe.

Busios’ shot hit the crossbar in the 23rd minute and Dike steered the rebound towards the goal. Samuel Camille attempted a clearance, but the ball popped up and went off.

Robinson made it 3-0 in the 50th when Busios’ corner shot through the box and Williamson, making his first start, crossed for Robinson to header his second international goal.

Dike traded passes with a Roldan in the 59th, broke in and lobbed the ball over goalkeeper Gilles Meslien.

Acosta, right in the game, fouled Kvin Fortun, leading to a Rivieres penalty that beat US goalie Matt Turner in the 64th.

Zardes scored his 13th international goal in the 70th, two minutes after replacing Dike, and Kansas City native Gioacchini scored his third international goal in the 90th on a cross by Busio, who plays for Sporting Kansas City in Major. League Soccer.

___

More AP football: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/sports-soccer-international-soccer-martinique-99886aa7ee95384e36519ec474139b5a The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos