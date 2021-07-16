UK News Summary





new bishop for church building

The Archbishops of Canterbury and York have appointed Rev. Vivienne Faull, Bishop of Bristol and Rev. Andrew Rumsey, Bishop of Ramsbury, Diocese of Salisbury, as co-bishops of the church and cathedral buildings. The briefing was previously assigned to the Bishop of Worcester, Dr John Inge. The Rev. Stephen Cottrell, Archbishop of York, said: Their combined experience will be a blessing to our community and those who care for and support our place of worship as a beacon of faith in important civic, heritage and educational roles. . The Anglican Church has approximately 16,000 church buildings, of which over 12,500 are listed.

Dr. Walker: Tree Strategies for UK Forestry Recovery

Manchester Bishop Dr David Walker said clear national goals, including a tree strategy, are needed to restore the UK’s forest level. He spoke in the Senate this week in support of environmental law amendments. He said: Without clear national goals, detailed and detailed, as set out here, the restoration of the forest levels the country needs will not be achieved. Moreover, the tree strategy sets these goals in the context of a broader story and enables key landowners, such as Church Commissioners in England, to best fulfill our role in that delivery. . . A tree strategy will help you plant the right species of trees in the right places.

Oxford Christchurch Moderator Resigns

It was announced this week that a mediator appointed by the Charity Committee to settle a dispute between Oxford Christchurch University, appointed last year by a charity committee and its dean, Professor Martin Percy, has resigned. Bill Marsh, who has been mediating political parties in the Middle East and other parts of the world, did not give reasons for stopping the negotiations. The university’s statement on Tuesday said: It intends to resume mediation once the internal disciplinary tribunal reaches a conclusion. The dean’s friends asked the charitable committee to investigate the cost of the university’s lawsuit against him and find out who was responsible for the outrageous waste of charitable sums.

FSJ sponsors matches for walking tours sponsored by Bishop Norths.

The Fellowship of St John (FSJ) agrees to donate one additional contribution to the Ecumenical Fund for each donation made sponsored by Rt Revd Philip North, Bishop of Burnley, who walks for the renovation of Freedom Church on Langdale Road in Mereside. I did. , officially St Wilfrids Parish Hall in Blackpool. Last month, Bishop North walked 58 kilometers from St. Bartholomew in Chipping to Freedom Church. So far, 14,775.71 people have gathered. Bishop North said he was overwhelmed by the fellowship offer. www.justgiving.com/fundraising/chipinomereside2021

Green Church Showcase: Last Chance to Tell Your Story

The Green Church Showcase deadline is almost upon us. Last chance to apply next Wednesday, July 21st. Click here for more information

