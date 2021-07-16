US STOCKS-Nasdaq Ends Lower As Investors Sell Big Tech





(For a live Reuters blog on the US, UK and EU stock markets, click LIVE / or type LIVE / in a news window.)

* Weekly jobless claims in the United States fall to their lowest level in 16 months

* Tech sector ends four-day winning streak (new throughout, updates pricing, market activity, and commentary at end of session)

July 15 (Reuters) – The Nasdaq ended lower on Thursday, dragged down by Apple, Amazon and other big tech companies, as weaker weekly data on jobless claims fueled investor concerns about a recent spike in inflation.

Amazon, Apple Tesla, and Facebook have all fallen. Nvidia fell about 4%.

The S&P 500 Technology Sector Index ended a four-day winning streak. Earlier this week, investor preference for heavy growth stocks pushed the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to record highs.

The S&P 500 energy sector index fell more than 1% and followed lower crude prices on expectations of increased supply after a compromise deal between major OPEC producers.

New data has shown that the number of Americans filing new jobless claims fell last week to a 16-month low, as worker shortages and supply chain bottlenecks have hampered companies’ efforts to increase production to meet the high demand for goods and services.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers he expected shortages and high inflation to ease. Yet many investors still fear that higher inflation could lead to an earlier than expected tightening of monetary policy.

People are very nervous and concerned about inflation, tax rates and the 2022 midterm election. These three things are very much on people’s minds, said Andrew Mies, chief investment officer of Meridian, describing recent phone calls with his company’s clients.

Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 54.52 points, or 0.16%, to 34,987.75, the S&P 500 lost 14.29 points, or 0.33%, to 4,360.01 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 101.82 points, or 0.7%, to 14,543.13.

Morgan Stanley fell 1.2% after beating quarterly earnings expectations, benefiting from a boost from record investment banking activity even as the windfall that has supported results over the years. last quarters slowed down.

The second quarter reporting season kicked off this week, with the four largest U.S. lenders – Wells Fargo & Co, Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co – posting combined earnings of $ 33 billion, but also highlighting the sensitivity of the sector to low interest rates.

Blackstone said Wednesday night he would pay $ 2.2 billion for a 9.9% stake in the life and retirement businesses of American International Groups. AIG and Blackstone have rallied.

Johnson & Johnson took the plunge after voluntarily recalling five aerosolized sunscreen products in the United States after detecting a carcinogenic chemical in some samples.

Reporting by Noel Randewich; Additional reports by Devik Jain and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel

