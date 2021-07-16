UK watchdog criticizes lack of central coordination on climate targets





The UK spending watchdog group criticized the government for not working with local authorities in the UK to reach net zero, accusing the government of “lack of clarity” about parliamentary accountability.

Whitehall, despite their important role, failed to provide adequate information to local authorities about the expectations and funding available to local authorities in connection with achieving the UK’s goal of net zero emissions by 2050, a National Audit Office report released on Friday. I did. .

NAO Director Gareth Davies said, “There are serious weaknesses in the government’s approach to working with local authorities on net zero. “This hinders the ability of local authorities to plan effectively in the long run.”

Ministers have promised to release the Treasury’s assessment of where costs will fall and a roadmap for achieving the country’s climate goals before the UK-hosted international climate summit known as COP26 in Glasgow this November. However, these key documents have not yet been released as the meeting is only a few months away.

The NAO says local authorities must play a “essential” role in meeting their 2050 targets, particularly in the UK’s two most carbon-intensive sectors, transport and housing.

Local authorities determine transport policies, such as the location of electric vehicle charging stations, and are responsible for public housing, parliamentary buildings and local planning decisions.

The watchdog said that the central government was “not exceeding overall expectations”. [local authority] role in achieving the national net zero goal”. One key issue identified by the City Council was a “lack of coordination” across Whitehall departments.

The City Council’s finances are under severe pressure from the impact of a decade of austerity, budget cuts and the coronavirus pandemic since the 2008 crisis.

The NAO says local authorities need the money “at least” to decarbonize their buildings and the social housing they own and improve workers’ skills so that net zero can be incorporated into planning and decision-making.

Of the 90 city councils that responded to the 2020 Local Government Association Survey, 79 said the labor shortage was a moderate or significant barrier to tackling climate change. An analysis done for LGA by real estate firm Savills shows that the commission alone to decarbonize housing stock will be around £1 billion per year over the next 30 years.

The NAO recommends that governments establish a clear primary point of contact for local authorities on net zero, describe expected actions, and consider whether there should be legal obligations or legal requirements on authorities for these activities. Recommended.

The report said it should also conduct an analysis of decarbonization funds that must be available in the long term so that the committee can plan ahead.

Neither housing, communities, nor local governments and the Ministry of Finance have been shown to track the total funds the central government provides to authorities linked to net zero.

“The government recognizes that Congress can help drive progress towards the national climate change commitment, and will set the details of how we will work together to reach net zero in our net zero strategy,” the Department of Housing said. will,” he said.

