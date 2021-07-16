



Covid and the climate crisis are two global crises that are defining our time, and the UK plays a key role in addressing both. As Cop26 host, I am responsible for overseeing the successful outcome of the United Nations Climate Conference in Glasgow in November.

Just weeks ago, before the prime minister hosted the G7, Boris Johnson promised wealthy countries would vaccinate the world by the end of the year.

After failing to achieve this pledge, the UK government is trying to rush the Cop26 Covid vaccine to delegations to keep the climate conference going at all costs. Due to the sudden and hasty announcement, those wishing to appear in the police force must register for immunizations by July 23. This puts many people, especially those in poor countries and important civil society groups, at the wretched point of choosing to vaccinate in front of their country’s front-line workers and vulnerable groups.

This moral dilemma could have been avoided if, under British leadership, the wealthy countries of the G7 embarked on a real plan to achieve global vaccine equality. they didn’t Instead, they perpetuated the racist policies we are experiencing.

More than 100 former presidents and prime ministers have sent a letter to the G7, urging low-income countries to fund at least two-thirds of the $66 billion ($48 billion) needed for a COVID-19 vaccine. But instead of paying $44 billion for such a business, they offered only $7 billion.

This is the act of a small introverted government that does not take its international responsibility seriously.

Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown has accused Johnson of breaking promises. He said the meeting will be remembered as an unforgivable moral failure. In Africa, the number of COVID-19 cases rose by 25% last week. At the current infection rate, 225 million vaccinations are needed on the continent to vaccinate only 10% of the population’s most vulnerable population. However, the UK provided 5 million doses, only 2% of what was needed.

Sub-Saharan Africa accounts for less than 1% of the nearly 1 billion fully vaccinated population worldwide. According to Oxfam, it will take 57 years for the world to be safe from COVID-19 if immunization rates in low-income countries are maintained. This is unacceptable, morally reprehensible, and short-sighted.

The UK not only failed to provide enough jabs, but it also blocked efforts to forgo patents that would accelerate global vaccine production. This is a mockery of the G7’s attempt to disguise itself as an ally of a developing country. They are not.

Therefore, the UK’s proposal to vaccinate representatives to attend Cop26 should be viewed against the backdrop of vaccine inequality. The proposal cannot be the sole intervention of the Cop26 and G7 presidents. Much more is needed. Otherwise, it would appear that they are only interested in keeping the United Nations show on tour and making money politically at the police climate summit, rather than doing anything really meaningful to tackle the vaccine apartheid the UK has created around the world. .

This is an act of small introverted government, not a government that takes international responsibility seriously. They also don’t seem to understand the importance of solidarity during a global crisis.

The UK, host of Cop26, should be considered as a reliable broker that can be taken seriously. Johnson’s worldwide British story suggested that this would be one of Brexit’s advantages. But we’ve seen the G7’s promises on vaccines have been breached, cut international aid in the midst of the pandemic, and now we’ve seen a chaotic system of providing vaccines to representatives before Cop26.

For the UK, for the fate of millions around the world and for the fate of our climate, we need to see Johnson dominate and lead.

Mohamed Adow is the Director of Power Shift Africa, a Kenyan climate and energy think tank. He is a longtime observer of the United Nations Climate Conference.

Tasneem Essop is Executive Director of the Climate Action Network, an international group of more than 1,500 civil society organizations working for climate crisis, social justice and sustainability in more than 130 countries.

