British carrier strike group reaches Indian Ocean





Following a series of successful engagements and operations in the Mediterranean, it is now sailing eastward across the Indian Ocean towards India. They then meet with ships of the Indian Navy to conduct routine naval exercises.

This deployment represents the UK’s commitment to deepening diplomatic, economic and security relations with the Indo-Indo-Pacific region. This demonstrates that the UK supports freedom of movement through important trade routes and a free, open and inclusive order in the Indo-Pacific region.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said:

The UK Carrier Strike Group deployment is an important moment for the defense of the UK as we develop this state-of-the-art capability around the world.

The group is sailing the Indian Ocean and will soon be conducting training with the Indian Navy, building up already strong partnerships with important allies and friends.

The deployment strengthens existing alliances, forges new partnerships with like-minded nations, and demonstrates our continued commitment to global defense and security as the UK faces the challenges of the 21st century.

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said:

The deployment of the carrier strike group marks the beginning of a new era of defense cooperation with Indo-Indo-Pacific allies.

By visiting 40 countries and working with partners, the UK is advocating democratic values, seizing new trade opportunities and addressing the common threats we face together.

The deployment will interact with India to strengthen the already deep ties for the security and prosperity of our people.

British High Commissioner Alex Ellis in India said:

The Carrier Strike Group underscores our commitment to Indo-Indo-Pacific security. Its arrival comes after Britain’s first international liaison officer joined the Indian Naval Intelligence Convergence Center at Gurugram – Indian Ocean Region.

Today is another step towards realizing the ambitions jointly set by the Prime Minister in the 2030 Roadmap, bringing our country, economy and people closer together.

more information

A free photo from the Carrier Strike Group can be downloaded here.

As part of its first operational deployment, CSG will sail over 26,000 nautical miles and return to engage 40 countries from the Mediterranean to the Indo-Pacific.

This deployment will provide solid confidence and security to our friends and a sure deterrent to those seeking to undermine global security.

The spearhead of British joint expeditionary capabilities and the cornerstone of Britain’s conventional military deterrence, the CSG consists of nine ships, 32 aircraft and one submarine, with 3,700 sailors, aviators and marines from the British, American and American allies. Netherlands.

The 5th generation HMS Queen Elizabeth Carrier weighs 65,000 tonnes and is the largest floating vessel built in the UK. Higher than Niagara Falls, her propellers generate the power of 50 high-speed trains. She leads six British naval ships, British naval submarines, US naval destroyers and Dutch frigates, leaving the UK in one generation with the highest concentration of naval and air forces. It is equipped with a fifth-generation F-35B Lightning multipurpose aircraft. They are served jointly by the Royal Air Force, Royal Navy and US Marines.

From defending democratic values ​​and addressing common threats to seizing new trade opportunities through cooperation with Singapore, South Korea, Japan, India and other countries, deployment represents a step change in UK engagement in the region. do. The UK is already making significant investments in the region by pursuing ASEAN dialogue partner status, negotiating for accession to the Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and accelerating trade negotiations with Australia, New Zealand and India.

For media inquiries, please contact:

David Russell, Communications Media and Communications Officer, British High Commission, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi 110021. Tel: 24192100

Media query: [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flickr, Youtube, Eventbrite and blogs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-carrier-strike-group-reaches-indian-ocean-region The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos