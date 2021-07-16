SeaFuel Silver Award at Ecotrophelia UK 2021





In this exclusive interview with Food Manufacture, team member Lottie Morey discussed the sustainability qualification of the product and how the manufacturing process is sustainable.

We have tried to integrate sustainable practices across our manufacturing sites, hoping to be carbon neutral using renewable energy sources wherever possible, planting trees to offset our emissions, and using anaerobic digestion facilities in the future. What we produce can be recycled as electricity and other forms of energy, Morey explained.

We made sure our suppliers were nearby. [to the site] All were located in the south of England to reduce transport emissions. The dough used in our manufacturing process is reusable, so any piece can be used to minimize waste.

new protein source

When asked why her team entered this year’s competition, Morey said: Our team wanted to open people’s eyes to more sustainable and less traditional sources of protein.

When people think of protein, they actually think of meat and poultry, not seaweed. While evaluating the market, the savory, high-protein snack market was less saturated than sweets, so it was decided as a high-protein, savory product.

The team decided on a medium to bridge the gap between traditional high-protein snack products such as bars and cookies.

A lot of companies are using seaweed, but because of its nutritional benefits and no one is using the protein, our product has found some gaps in the market, she added.

dragon den

Now in its ninth year, Ecotrophelia runs a Dragons Den-style competition that challenges teams of UK students to develop innovative and environmentally friendly food and beverage products.

This year’s virtual event gave finalists the opportunity to present their products to the judges or claim a portion of the European final and 3,500 prize pool.

The University of Nottingham’s student team, the Econauts, won this year’s competition with their non-alcoholic coffee liqueur.

Team member Jemima Willgoss had the following to say about his victory and qualifications in the European final: We are really looking forward to the challenge of the European Finals and would love to see what amazing products other teams have developed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foodmanufacture.co.uk/Article/2021/07/16/SeaFuel-in-silver-prize-win-at-Ecotrophelia-UK-2021 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos