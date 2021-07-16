Trudeau: US-Canada border could open to fully vaccinated Americans in August





Almost 80 percent of eligible Canadians have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine; and at least 53 percent are fully immunized, according to deputy chief medical officer Howard Njoo.

These vaccination rates are higher than in the United States where nearly 56 percent have received at least one dose and more than 48 percent are vaccinated.

The Trudeau government has previously suggested that current border restrictions will not ease until at least 75% of the Canadian population have been fully immunized.

Pressure from the United States: Trudeau’s cautious approach to the land border hasn’t made many new friends in the United States, including Rep. Brian Higgins (DN.Y.) and Assembly member from New York State Jonathan Rivera.

The couple released a joint statement earlier this month urging the Canadian government to open the land border, arguing that the need for such drastic measures has now expired.

We respectfully call on Canadian officials to use the powers defined by their offices to end the final closure of the border on July 21 and return our two great nations to a place of historic camaraderie, the statement said.

Midwestern lawmakers unanimously passed a resolution at the Midwestern Legislative Conference on Wednesday calling on the White House and Canadian governments to strike a deal to ease restrictions to allow fully vaccinated travelers to cross the US border. -canadian.

Quick Context: The Canada-U.S. Border has been closed to all non-essential travel since March 2020. This initial agreement between the two countries at the start of the pandemic has been extended every month.

The last extension is scheduled to expire on July 21.

Trudeau has taken a cautious approach against pressures to reopen the Canada-U.S. Border to non-essential travel. In a series of interviews this week, he cited concerns about the Delta variant and case studies of countries that have reintroduced restrictions due to a spike in new cases. He stressed that any ease of border restrictions should be introduced in the next steps in stages.

What’s next: Reading Trudeau’s meeting with his provincial and territorial counterparts indicated that more details on a possible plan to reopen the border will be revealed next week.

On the mobility of fully vaccinated Canadians, Trudeau said more work needs to be done nationally and internationally.

The Prime Minister told reporters on Tuesday that his government will work with provinces and territories to ensure there is internationally accepted proof of vaccination that will allow Canadians to travel freely for years to come.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2021/07/15/trudeau-us-canada-border-americans-499807 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos