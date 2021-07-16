



This month marks the 65th anniversary of the UK’s 1956 Clean Air Act, which followed the coal smoke smog that killed thousands of Londoners in 1952. You can learn what’s right, what’s wrong, and what can help. Air pollution today?

First, air quality measures will work if you are bold enough. Take Beijing. In the four years since the Olympics, targeted actions have reduced particle pollution by 35% and significantly improved air pollution. But we tend to dismiss this as something that our political system cannot achieve. It can be done. Particulate pollution in London has decreased by 67% in the decade since the 1956 Act. Between 2017 and 2019, the ultra-low-emissions district in central London reduced traffic-induced nitrogen dioxide by more than 36%.

Second, effective action requires public understanding and political leadership to enable solutions. The 1956 Act did not establish the type of air quality restrictions we are discussing today. Instead, they designated problem areas, empowered them to act, and funded this, including subsidies that allowed landlords to tear up polluted boilers, fireplaces and ovens. The earliest action occurred in London, where repeated and overt smog killed thousands by the 1950s, and the areas with the highest rates of bronchitis. However, progress on smoke control outside London has been slow at times. It has been disrupted by a lack of understanding of the political priorities and funding of local councils, as well as a lack of understanding of the interests of the establishment and the impact of the problem.

Third, the law must be updated as our knowledge improves. While the 1956 Clean Air Act focused on coal smoke and celebrated obvious success, rising traffic emissions were largely ignored for the next 30 years. Some of today’s overlooked causes include contamination from wood fires and stoves, tires, brake and road wear, and ultrafine particles from airports.

Fourth, we need to manage air pollution fundamentally rather than focusing on one pollutant at a time. Instead of reducing the source of sulfur pollution, the 1956 Act relied on building taller factories and power plant chimneys to further spread the pollution. And spread it. Sulfur from burning coal and oil fell as acid rain, killing lake and river life in northern Europe, particularly Scandinavia, and causing widespread deforestation in the 1970s and 1980s. While public debate today focuses on the role of carbon dioxide in traffic pollutants and climate emergencies, we must go further and recognize our air as a valuable resource for healthy living, not as a waste disposal route.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/jul/16/pollutionwatch-lessons-to-learn-from-uks-1956-clean-air-act

