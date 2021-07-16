Metro Roundup: residents speak out against US 280 expansion project





The Alabama Department of Transportation’s current proposal to widen the US 280 to four lanes in both directions between Pump House Road and Lakeshore Drive raised concern among area residents during a town hall meeting on July 13. at Mountain Brook Town Hall.

The plan is to eventually widen the freeway from Lakeshore Drive to Interstate 459 to reduce congestion, but the first phase stops just before the Pump House Bridge, which will eventually need to be replaced in order to make the room for enlargement, said DeJarvis Leonard, engineer for the Central East region for ALDOT.

The public response was overwhelmingly negative at the meeting, with most concerns coming from the residents of Mountain Brook who would be affected by the removal of the junction lane on US 280 from Overton Road. Leonard said an additional 40 seconds of green light time will be added to the existing traffic light to compensate for the lost turn lane. Residents expressed doubts about how the plan would work and said it would slow traffic on Overton, which in turn would affect residential neighborhoods in the area.

A resident said it would be impossible to walk down Overton Road on the freeway. You can’t get on Overton, she said.

Most of the meeting attendees live in the Lockerbie Subdivision, which does not directly meet Overton, but is near the road and interacts with road traffic. Residents of the subdivision have expressed concern about cars driving down Overton to attempt to enter the freeway, which can be dangerous, especially with poor visibility of oncoming traffic. If traffic is slowing down more than it already is on Overton, those residents said they were concerned about leaving their neighborhood.

Mountain Brook City Manager Sam Gaston said the intersection did not warrant traffic lights, but the city could post signs reminding Overton Road drivers not to block the intersection, allowing residents from Lockerbie to access the road.

Leonard told the audience he anticipates they may have to wait, at most, an additional five minutes to access US 280 from Overton once time is added to the traffic light. He also said he spoke to officials at Vestavia Hills, who will encourage residents of Liberty Park to use I-459 to get to Birmingham city center instead of going through Overton Road on the ‘US 280.

Richard Caudle, traffic engineer at Skipper Consulting, said there are also plans to add a US 280 right-turn lane on Rocky Ridge Road, and relocate the traffic U-turn lane. eastbound to westbound traffic, currently at Overton Road, to the intersection with Rocky Ridge Road.

There are also plans to add a right turn lane on Overton Road from US 280 westbound, Caudle said.

One resident accused ALDOT of ignoring the people who live and drive on Overton, while others have also expressed concern about the impact on neighborhoods near the Rocky Ridge and Green Valley roads.

A resident said the project represents a temporary solution that she believes will not work.

You put a band-aid on the situation, she said.

It was not known if another public meeting would take place. The project was to be rented for submission at the end of July.

