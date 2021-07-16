Europe, US urge Lebanese politicians to quickly form cabinet





BEIRUT (AP) Seeking to stabilize Lebanon after a series of crises, France, the European Union and the United States on Friday called on Lebanese politicians to urgently form a cabinet and scheduled an international conference to support the effort.

All parties concerned must work urgently to put in place a government capable of implementing reforms immediately, tweeted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The announcements came at a time of great uncertainty following the resignation of Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri over disagreements with the president over the form of the cabinet. He did not name anyone to fill the post. Hundreds of his supporters revolted in the streets, blocked major highways and threw stones. On Friday morning, the Lebanese pound hit new lows reaching 23,400 per dollar on the black market.

President Michel Aoun was to call for consultations with the heads of parliamentary blocs. The person who gets the most support will be invited to work on the formation of a new Cabinet.

In the United States, the Biden administration has expressed disappointment that Lebanese political leaders have squandered the past nine months since Hariri’s appointment.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Lebanese leaders are responsible for resolving the current internal crisis, adding that there is an urgent need to quickly form a new cabinet. He said a deal with the International Monetary Fund remains essential to save the country from financial collapse.

Lebanon’s stability and prosperity are crucial for the entire region and for Europe, Borrell said in a statement.

France, once the colonial ruler of Lebanon, has urged Lebanese political leaders to quickly form a government whose job will be to implement much-needed reforms and tackle the corruption that has brought Lebanon to the brink of bankruptcy.

France’s foreign ministry said the latest developments confirm the political stalemate in which Lebanese leaders have deliberately held the country back for months, even as it sinks into an unprecedented economic and social crisis.

The ministry said there is now an absolute urgency to get out of this organized and unacceptable obstruction. He added that France, with the support of the United Nations, is convening an international conference on August 4.

This date marks the first anniversary of a massive explosion in the port of Beirut that left more than 200 dead, more than 6,000 injured and damaged entire districts of the capital. The explosion was caused by the ignition of hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive fertilizer that had been stored there for years to the knowledge of senior government officials.

Lebanon has been without a full government since the office of Prime Minister Hassan Diab resigned a few days after the explosion.

Since the explosion, French President Emmanuel Macron has visited Lebanon twice and urged Lebanese politicians to quickly form a cabinet to implement reforms. Earlier this week, a French minister visiting Lebanon said Paris would soon start imposing sanctions on politicians blocking the formation of a government.

France hosted an economic conference for Lebanon in April 2018 that pledged multi-billion dollar investments and loans in return for reforms. The funds were never released as politicians blamed for decades of corruption and mismanagement continued as if nothing had happened.

____

Associated Press editors Angela Charlton in Paris and Raf Casert in Brussels contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/europe-middle-east-business-france-lebanon-7242e7cb6094c478ec52c29a812ff875 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos