UK school uniform supplier warns of shortages over Covid retail





Families are warning of a potential uniform shortage as supplies of blazers and gym kits are halted due to coronavirus-related production and shipping delays.

The school uniform market has been hit most recently in the aftermath of Brexit, with overseas factory disruptions and shortages of shipping containers impacting the influx of goods to UK retailers.

School Uniform Direct, a professional retailer supplying more than 100 UK schools, can address inventory issues by sending a letter to thousands of customers urging them to complete their orders by the end of this month.

Alex Gani, director of a London-based family apparel company, said the supplier is experiencing major production disruptions.

He said: This is for a number of reasons, from lack of shipping and containers to closures and limited working conditions in manufacturing countries.

School Uniform Direct placed orders by the fall of last year for this year’s school season, and 70% of shipments arrived on time, but it was difficult to predict when the rest would arrive, Gani said.

Much of our production takes place here in England. Gani said more technical stuff that tends to be made in places like India or Bangladesh.

A stagnation at any stage creates a problem for the entire chain, and hard-to-sew items such as blazers, trousers and sportswear made from technical fabrics are most under pressure, he said.

Gani described the situation as a perfect storm. Problems caused by the epidemic were caused by shipping companies unloading containers from mainland European ports to avoid congestion at British customs. Other retailers will face similar problems, he suggested.

Some of the school uniform lines, including pinapore dresses, trousers and cotton jumpers, are sold out in various sizes on the Marks & Spencers website.

This retailer is a major player in the market and is believed to have narrowed the gap with a 20% off school start promotion rather than a bigger supply chain issue. We estimate that there will be a minimum delay of approximately one week due to stock delivery.

Many families put off their school uniform purchases until the last minute for financial reasons or to avoid getting caught up in rapid summer growth. According to a study by the Schoolwear Association, the average cost of compulsory school uniform items for children entering secondary school is about 100.

Matthew Easter, co-chair of the Schoolwear Association, said manufacturers and retailers in all sectors face supply chain challenges, and the professional industry is no exception. Toys, garden furniture and home appliances have been one of the problem areas that have been highlighted in recent months.

But Easter, with most of the stock, said the industry is confident that the kids will be able to dress as usual for the new school year. The organization encouraged members to maintain good communication with schools and parents in the event of a slight delay in stock availability.

