UK economic recovery continues but new COVID-19 threatens: Reuters poll | Mighty 790 KFGO





Jonathan Cable

LONDON (Reuters) The UK economy will expand rapidly this quarter as additional coronavirus-related restrictions are lifted and further suppressed demand loosens, but Reuters polls show that growth is at risk due to a new strain of COVID-19.

The country has had the highest number of deaths in Europe from the epidemic, but a fast-moving vaccine launch has allowed governments to lift many lockdown restrictions, with more expected to be lifted on Monday.

According to a July 12-15 poll, gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow by 2.5% this quarter. However, according to the median, that pace is expected to slow to 1.4% in the next quarter and then to 0.9% in early 2022, unchanged from last month’s forecast.

So far, UK data looks promising on two fronts. First, the vaccine appears to significantly reduce health risks from the virus, said Berenberg chief economist Holger Schmiding.

Second, UK GDP estimates for May show activity rebounded as a result of deregulation.

GDP rose 0.8% per month in May, much faster than the typical pre-pandemic rate, but down from the 2.0% surge in April, official data showed last week.

On an annualized basis, growth this year is 6.7%, well above the 6.2% forecast last month, and is fixed at 5.2% in 2022.

Graphic: Reuters poll graphic on UK inflation, monetary policy and economic growth outlook https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/polling/nmopaxggbva/UK%20graphics.PNG

But when asked what the biggest threat to these burgeoning numbers was, more than 70% of respondents said the spread of a new strain of COVID-19.

COVID-19 cases are growing rapidly again, with little sign of slowing down. ING economist James Smith says more than 100,000 cases per day is fully possible in the next few weeks, with the number of infections doubling every eight to nine days.

The rising prevalence of COVID-19 also means higher rates of contact tracing and self-isolation. While these risks amplify current workforce shortages in some consumer services industries, we may also see consumers reduce social contact to mitigate the risk of being forced to stay home for 10 days.

price pressure

The UK, like many other countries, is facing sharp inflationary pressures as the pandemic disrupts supply chains and increases demand drives prices up.

Inflation is expected to peak at an average of 2.2% this quarter and 2.7% next quarter. However, the uptrend is likely temporary and was driven by a lower base from last year’s pandemic.

So while these projections are well above the Bank of England’s 2% inflation target, the Central Bank is not expected to increase borrowing costs by 2023 from an all-time low of 0.10%.

Of the 82 economists surveyed, none expected a change when the bank announced its next policy review on Aug. 5.

Graphic: Reuters poll graphic on UK economic outlook https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/polling/jznvnyrropl/BoE%20final%20-%20July%202021.PNG

The BoE’s rate maker Michael Saunders said on Thursday that an unexpected sharp inflation could cause the central bank to decide to halt its current Treasury-buying program prematurely, a day after another BoE senior official said the timing of action was approaching. .

But Chris Hare, chief economist at HSBC, said the continued intensity of inflation could put more pressure on the BoE to tighten policy.

There is a real supply-demand imbalance that has become evident during the reopening of the economy, and we believe it could be sustained or formed in the short term.

(Report by Jonathan Cable, survey by Mumal Rathore, Devayani Sathyan and Vijayalakshmi Srinivasan, edited by Hugh Lawson)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kfgo.com/2021/07/15/uk-economic-recovery-to-continue-but-new-covid-19-strains-a-threat-reuters-poll/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos