US issues business advisory warning of Hong Kong risks

The flags of China, Hong Kong, and the United States fly side by side along Fenwick Pier in Hong Kong on June 27, 2013. REUTERS / Tyrone Siu

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) – The Biden administration issued a notice on Friday warning U.S. companies of the risks to their operations and activities in Hong Kong after China imposes a new national security law on the last year.

The notice from the Departments of State, Treasury, Commerce and Homeland Security warns Hong Kong businesses that they are subject to the laws of the territory, including the National Security Act, under which nationals aliens, including a US citizen, were arrested.

He says businesses face risks associated with warrantless electronic surveillance and handing over business and customer data to authorities.

He adds that individuals and businesses should be aware of the potential consequences of engaging with sanctioned people or entities and warns that they could face Chinese retaliation for complying with US and international sanctions.

The notice comes just over a year after former President Donald Trump ordered the end of Hong Kong’s special status under US law to punish China for what he called “actions oppressive “against the former British colony.

The notice says companies should consider the potential reputational, economic and legal risks associated with maintaining a presence or staff in Hong Kong and should perform due diligence.

“Last year’s developments in Hong Kong present obvious operational, financial, legal and reputational risks for multinational companies,” said a senior official in the Biden administration.

“The policies that the PRC government and the Hong Kong government have implemented undermine the legal and regulatory environment which is essential for individuals and businesses to operate freely and with legal certainty in Hong Kong,” said said the official, using the acronym for People’s Republic of China.

The warning came days after Washington stepped up its warnings to companies over the growing risks of having supply chain and investment links in China’s Xinjiang region, citing forced labor and rights violations humans there.

Last week, the administration added 14 Chinese companies and other entities to its economic blacklist for alleged human rights violations and high-tech surveillance in Xinjiang. Read more

Sources on Thursday told Reuters that Washington was preparing to impose sanctions on seven Chinese officials on Friday as part of its latest efforts to hold the Chinese government accountable for what Washington calls an erosion of the rule of law in the country. former British colony which returned to Chinese control in 1997. Find out more

Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Humeyra Pamuk. Editing by Gerry Doyle

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

