UN Human Rights Council 47: UK Closing Statement





I am delighted with the tremendous support the UK and UAE have received for a resolution on the education of girls that remains a major international priority in the UK. This is the first UN resolution to require countries to ensure at least 12 years of access to a quality education for all girls amid the biggest educational disruption in world history.

The UK has maintained its unwavering commitment to gender equality and the rights of women and girls, especially in the face of COVID-19. In this session, I am pleased to co-sponsor the resolution on the fight against violence against women and girls with disabilities, and preventable maternal mortality and morbidity.

During the session, Britain, along with a record 42 countries, supported Canada’s statement, expressing serious concerns about the deteriorating human rights situation in China, including systematic violations of human rights against Uyghur Muslims and other minorities in Xinjiang and restrictions on fundamental freedoms in Hong Kong. . , and continuing restrictions in Tibet. The UK reaffirms its commitment to upholding freedom of religion or belief for all and promoting respect among the diverse religious communities. We urge China to grant immediate and free access to Xinjiang to independent observers, including the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Britain has urged Myanmar’s military to respect human rights and the democratic hopes of the people. The humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate due to conflict, the new wave of COVID-19, and lack of access to basic services and humanitarian aid. The UK is pleased to join the agreement on an OIC-led resolution on the Rohingya. However, we are concerned because the return of Rohingya refugees in an environment where the language that calls for their immediate return is unacceptable. Myanmar must take steps to protect the Rohingya.

I welcome the adoption by the Council of the UK-led resolution on Syria, where the human rights situation remains dire. The text of this session focused on missing people, many of whom may have been tortured or killed, but whose families are unaware of their fate. The resolution also addressed a broader human rights situation, including the need for undisturbed relief to prevent further suffering.

I am pleased that the Council has adopted a balanced and moderate resolution to the Tigray conflict. There are very credible allegations of atrocities, including conflict-related sexual violence, perpetrated on all sides of Tigray. It is important that the joint investigation of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission is supported as it is properly mandated to continue collecting evidence and briefing on this commission.

I welcome the renewal of the powers of the Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in Belarus and urge the Belarusian authorities to grant him immediate access to Belarus. The UK is deeply concerned about the suppression of human rights and fundamental freedoms, including the forced diversion and landing of civilian airliners in Minsk to arrest independent journalists and their partners. I also welcome the adoption of resolutions by the Board of Directors on a variety of topics including Eritrea and Ukraine and corruption and human rights, human rights on the Internet and racism. The Human Rights Council continues to play an essential role in promoting human rights and holding those who violate or abuse them accountable. The UK is still working hard to support the Human Rights Commission and the wider international community.

