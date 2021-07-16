US intelligence assessments on Afghanistan warn of ‘accelerated pace’ of Taliban hold over country





Taliban advance “is accelerating at an accelerating pace,” said a congressional source with knowledge of the intelligence, echoing concerns expressed by other officials who acknowledged that the security situation is deteriorating even faster than assessments previous ones have indicated.

While several sources familiar with recent US intelligence assessments say Kabul faces an increased threat, especially on the outskirts of the province, they argue the capital is not at imminent risk of takeover, in part because the threat of US airstrikes and the size of the Taliban force. Kabul’s population has also grown significantly since the Taliban last took control of the city in the 1990s, and its residents are deeply opposed to and fear the militant group.

U.S. intelligence agencies currently believe the Taliban could effectively choke off the Afghan government’s import supply if they choose to do so and will likely surround much of the country in the near future, a source familiar with the assessments told CNN. .

In addition, these sources claim that Taliban fighters could potentially move to the capital once they are convinced the outcome would be positive.

One concern is that the Taliban may soon have the capacity to besiege Kabul, forcing Afghan troops to fight or surrender. Members of the Afghan security forces have already surrendered to the Taliban in cities and provinces across the country.

“They may not even have to take the risk of establishing fighting positions around Kabul, they may just have to move, when they are closer to thinking victory is assured “said the source close to the ratings.

But others warn that the Taliban are currently unable to take over Kabul militarily.

The growing urgency around a possible Taliban takeover poses a challenge for President Joe Biden, whose critics warn the United States could face a “Saigon moment,” a reference to the demoralizing rush of 1975 when the United States withdrew its last troops from Vietnam.

If the Afghan capital were threatened immediately, the United States would face a difficult decision as to when and how to evacuate American personnel still stationed there.

Evacuation plans and resources exist. The choice facing US officials now is between an orderly withdrawal or something more hasty and precarious.

Although assessments related to the timing of the Taliban’s efforts vary, U.S. officials have made it clear that it is widely accepted that the group intends to establish itself as the country’s main governing power.

National ambitions

“It is clear from what they are doing that they have designs of governance certainly at the national level. It is clear from what they are doing that they believe there is a military solution at the end of this. conflict, “Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters. this week.

U.S. intelligence officials are closely monitoring the security situation on the ground as predictions about Afghanistan’s stability have become increasingly dire over time.

US intelligence, military commanders and members of Congress are all warning that the Afghan government cannot stand up to the Taliban without the support of US firepower. The Taliban have already moved quickly to take control of districts in northern Afghanistan, leading US military commanders to raise the prospect of civil war once US troops leave.

The Taliban took control of four border crossings last month and others remain disputed, a development that has fueled concerns over the group’s control over the flow of resources in and out of the country, three sources told CNN.

For now, the Taliban have kept these locations open and are currently able to collect import-export fees from cross-border trade in Afghanistan, one of the sources said.

The Afghan government sees the threat posed by the Taliban’s efforts to seize border crossings and is training special units to protect them, another source told CNN.

Yet it is unclear how successful these units will be.

The Afghan forces tasked with holding the notorious “Freedom Bridge” border with Uzbekistan in recent weeks have failed to hold it, despite reinforcements and security rings around the border and access towns. proximity.

U.S. officials are also concerned, with the first source telling CNN that by controlling these areas, the Taliban could effectively stifle the Afghan government’s access to imports or redirect resources to any location they choose.

Kabul as the last stop

For now, however, the risk of an imminent Taliban takeover of Kabul is low, according to sources familiar with recent US intelligence assessments.

One reason is that Kabul would be the Taliban’s last stop and would likely target large population centers before advancing to the capital, one of those sources said.

The second is that the Biden administration has told Afghan officials that if major population centers are threatened, they will engage tactically through airstrikes, providing assurances that the United States will take action to protect Kabul if necessary in the interests of their own national security, the source adds.

Yet U.S. officials remain concerned about the growing momentum of the Taliban’s advance and the information vacuum caused by a decline in intelligence gathering capacity in recent months.

Without a clear picture of what is happening on the ground, some officials fear the United States may not be able to respond appropriately to indications that the Taliban is preparing to advance in the capital.

And while shutting down the US embassy in Kabul would be one of the most extreme measures taken, the Biden administration has also made it clear that it will not put up with a moment in Saigon, raising questions about what will come next. in the weeks and months to come.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/16/politics/us-intel-kabul-taliban/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos