For some people in the UK, Freedom Day means going back to lockdown.





Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases for many in the UK, the lifting of public health measures… [+] It means a return to closure.

Getty

Amid the soaring cases of COVID-19, the UK, the UK’s most populous country, appears to have decided on an unprecedented tactic to navigate the next phase of the pandemic. To open up the Delta SARS-CoV2 coronavirus strain and sweep the population with a new hybrid immunity strategy that has been widely criticized by experts.

At the time of this writing, the UK’s daily cases have reached over 50,000, and hospitalizations and mortality have also risen as the number of hospitals canceling normal services to cope with the latest pandemic surge has risen sharply. The government said this summer that the number of cases could reach 100,000 and despite all this, the UK, home to 85% of the UK’s population, plans to remove most of the remaining epidemic control measures on Freedom Day, Monday, 19 July. is. This includes removing mandatory masking in public places such as clubs, grocery stores and retail stores, and allowing employers to require employees to return to their offices. any other country belonging to the United Kingdom; Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland retain some restrictions.

Vaccination campaigns in the UK have been highly utilized, with nearly 90% of adults 18 years of age and older receiving one dose and 67% receiving both doses. This may be responsible for the lower mortality and hospitalization rates so far compared to previous waves, but as both numbers rise, the idea that the vaccine has broken the link between cases and severe Covid-19 outcomes has become increasingly unreliable. Despite the mRNA vaccine being approved for people over 12 years old, the UK has so far refused to vaccinate any children, and spread through schools is linked to triggering this latest wave of infections.

As a British living in Canada currently experiencing a low incidence, I was shocked to see more and more messages from people I know saying they are infected with Covid-19 or are self-isolating after being exposed. Many patients are fully vaccinated and this is not surprising given the huge number of cases in the UK and the mRNA vaccine is estimated to be about 80% effective in preventing symptomatic infection against the delta variant, and the AstraZeneca vaccine is about 60% effective. . All vaccines remain highly effective (over 90%) at preventing serious illness requiring hospitalization after two doses, but long-term coronaviruses affect many people and cause chronic illness in an insignificant number of people, including Evidence is growing that it can be effective and life-changing. child.

Almost everyone I know is fully vaccinated, with a handful of people waiting to book their second dose, but what about those vulnerable to Covid-19 despite being fully vaccinated?

I wrote last week about people with certain types of cancer who may not be immune to the SARS-CoV2 coronavirus despite being vaccinated. People with blood cancer are known to have a much higher risk of serious illness and a much higher risk of dying from COVID-19, and now researchers have found that some patients do not respond favorably to the vaccine. Cancer patients receiving certain types of treatment may have a reduced response to vaccines and are less excited and more likely to be concerned about Britain’s Freedom Day.

On 5 July, when the UK government confirmed that Freedom Day on the 19th was ahead, Blood Cancer UK, the UK’s largest blood cancer charity, told people to continue wearing masks in public and to expose those with weakened immune systems at risk. He urged Twitter to keep that in mind. .

But people with blood cancer aren’t the only ones at high risk, with huge numbers of patients and unmasked people everywhere. It is estimated that 3.8 million people in the UK are clinically extremely vulnerable, including those with Down syndrome, cystic fibrosis, COPD, cancer, organ or bone marrow transplantation and other immunocompromised conditions. Scope, a British charity advocating disability equality, also tweeted about the lifting of restrictions on 19 July.

As a long-term survivor of juvenile leukemia, I remember dropping out of school when various diseases were rampant around the classroom. Mild illnesses like colds, coughs and pests can cause mild illness in everyone else, but it could also kill me because my immune system was weakened. Our school was great and I did everything I could to get me to school by creating an environment where disease in the classroom was reported quickly and as safe as possible. A decent community or society must protect its most vulnerable members.

I can’t imagine the anxiety currently experienced by clinically vulnerable people in the UK after being completely abandoned by the UK government. Current guidance includes advice on: Today’s. As of the 19th, masks, the simplest and most harmless means of infection control, will no longer be needed in retail and grocery stores. Therefore, clinically vulnerable people may have to risk their lives and genuinely risk getting food.

For now, many in the UK’s clinically vulnerable population will wonder why collateral damage is allowed in this population-wide epidemic trial already showing early signs of failure.

