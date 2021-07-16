Recent developments related to human rights in Belarus: British statement, 16 July 2021





Chairman, I am sorry to reiterate the worsening human rights situation in Belarus.

In the past two weeks, the Belarusian regime has launched another crackdown on independent media, human rights activists and civil society groups. There have been raids, searches and detentions in offices and homes across the country. On the morning of 14 July, searches were conducted on various human rights groups, including Viasna, the Belarusian Helsinki Committee and Human Constanta. Dozens have been detained.

We share the concerns of the representatives regarding freedom of the press in the statement of 24 June on the amendment of the Belarusian law on press, public events and criminal liability. The amendment of the law will create excessive restrictions on the press and reduce freedom of expression.

A change in the law harms an already serious situation. It is unacceptable for authorities to enter offices of several media outlets, criminally prosecute and detain journalists, and block the website of Nasha Niva, one of the few independent news outlets remaining in Belarus. We urge Belarusian authorities to end the persecution of independent media, unblock access to media websites and release all persons detained for political reasons.

The chairman’s wife, who last week sentenced Viktar Babaryka to a verdict and sentence on Trump’s politically motivated charges, said the regime could do anything to silence its critics and quell all forms of political opposition. Another example of using all the means available. The fact that independent media and diplomats continue to be barred from observing trials and that lawyers are being disqualified from defending their clients underscores the unjust and political nature of the process.

There are further reports of harsh conditions, torture and ill-treatment in prisons and detention centers. Once again, we urge the Belarusian authorities to initiate an appropriate, transparent and independent investigation into all reports of abuse and human rights violations. And we urge again the release of all politicians and journalists imprisoned for opposing the Lukashenko regime.

We are also concerned about regimes that promote the trafficking of vulnerable migrants across borders. This is an intentional act to undermine the support provided by people from neighboring countries who have shown solidarity with Belarusian democracy.

Mrs. Chairman, we continue to support the proposals of the current and former OSCE Chairman to promote genuine national dialogue and urge the Belarusian authorities to accept this proposal. We also remind the Belarusian authorities and this Executive Board that the recommendations of the independent report under the OSCE Moscow Mechanism provide a clear roadmap for ending the political and human rights crisis sweeping Belarus.

