British Vaccines Returning From France Maintain Quarantine | corona virus





Travelers returning to the UK from France will still have to be quarantined next week, even if they get a double immunization after ministers change the last-minute rule to come into effect on Monday.

Since 19 July, all Britons who have had two Covid jabs in the Amber List countries have been told that they do not need to go into quarantine at home for up to 10 days.

This will be true for all countries except France. The Guardian said earlier this week that there are concerns about the country as the number of first confirmed cases of beta strains in South Africa rises.

Ministers were divided on official advice on Wednesday that the Joint Biosecurity Center proposed adding France to the red list. Hotels starting from 1,750.

A government source said the decision was against because it had large diplomatic and political implications, but discussions continued for two days leading to a decision announced late Friday night.

The move will affect thousands of British vacationers who are poised to benefit from a new light touch system that will allow them to visit France during the school holidays, as well as travelers looking to cross the strait to visit relatives.

Anyone who has been fully vaccinated in France or has been in the country in the last 10 days since July 19 can still leave the quarantine after 5 days using the test release system.

All travelers must continue to undergo pre-departure screening and fill out a passenger locator form, and travelers who meet both must present proof of vaccination via the NHS app or a printed letter. Anyone under the age of 18 must self-isolate. Only certain key roles are exempted, such as carrier.

Conservative MP Henry Smith, chair of the National Assembly Group for the Future of Aviation, called the change a real setback.

He added that the last-minute announcement raises serious questions about whether the system is fit for purpose, he said, adding that the system of traffic lights that grade countries according to quarantine requirements is meant to provide much-needed certainty, but only added confusion.

Smith cannot afford to continue with this iterative, iterative approach to international travel. This will shatter consumer confidence, push businesses to the brink and lead to additional job losses, he added.

The Ministry of Health and Social Welfare added that these changes were made as a precautionary measure and will continue to evaluate the latest data and track the prevalence of beta strains.

Health Minister Sajid Javid said the government would take swift action if necessary and pledged to do everything we could to protect the country from mutant imports.

In a separate development, British citizens will be heavily barred from entering Bulgaria next week, despite the UK moving to the UK’s quarantine-free Greenlist at the same time.

Two days after Transport Minister Grant Shops announced the addition of Bulgaria and Hong Kong to the green list, Bulgaria’s Health Minister Stoycho Katsarov announced that the UK would be added to the list of high-risk red zones along with Cyprus. , Spain, Fiji and Kuwait.

This means that from Monday, only Bulgarian nationals and long-term residents and their immediate family will be able to enter the UK from the UK.

The decision came after the UK’s daily number of new coronavirus cases surpassed 50,000 for the first time in six months, with nearly all Delta strains. The latest infection spike showed little signs of slowing and fears that it could reach 100,000 relatively quickly if most legal restrictions are eased in the UK from Monday.

