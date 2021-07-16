Joe Biden Appoints Jane Hartley as British Ambassador





Sources familiar with the matter say that former Vice President Joe Biden has nominated Democratic fundraiser and former French ambassador Jane Hartley as US ambassador to Britain.

Hartley’s choice comes after weeks of uncertainty about Biden’s intentions for the post. Mike Bloomberg, former New York Mayor; former Secretary of State Colin Powell; And former Delaware senator and longtime friend Ted Kaufman were all considered candidates.

According to one person versed in the selection, Hartley was eavesdropped because of his experience and achievements as the US ambassador to France during Barack Obama’s second term.

When she arrived in Paris, the French-American agenda was expected to be driven by economic issues, but cooperation in the fight against terrorism was swift after the January 2015 satire magazine Charlie Hebdo and attacks on Bataclan concert halls and other sites. it has been done All over Paris later that year.

Once ratified by the Senate, Hartley will assume responsibility for managing US-British relations at a pivotal moment, while Prime Minister Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson are trying to cement a strong relationship despite disagreements over Britain’s exit from the EU. There is.

Former Vice President Joe Biden visited the UK during his first overseas trip as president last month. He attended the G7 summit in Cornwall, held bilateral talks with Johnson, and visited Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle.

The White House declined to comment on Hartley’s nomination, first reported by the Washington Post.

The president of the United States has been formally nominated for senior diplomatic posts in recent weeks using diplomats, prominent donors, and bipartisan politicians.

He recently nominated former Republican Senator Jeff Flake from Arizona as US Ambassador to Turkey and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as US Ambassador to India.

In Europe, former Vice President Biden nominated Dennis Campbell Bauer, a prominent Democratic fundraiser and Obama’s Belgian ambassador to France, and Amy Gutmann, president of the University of Pennsylvania, to represent Germany.

After serving as an official in the Carter administration in the 1970s, Hartley has a long career in the private sector, working for a broadcasting company and leading two international economic policy consulting firms, the Observatory Group and the G7 Group.

She was a top fundraiser for Obama’s re-election campaign in 2012. She also donated to Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign, but had a lesser fundraising role.

In recent years Hartley has served on the Board of Directors of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, the Visiting Committee of the Harvard School of Government, and on the Board of Directors of the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.

She is married to Ralph Schlosstein, co-CEO of investment bank and advisory firm Evercore.

