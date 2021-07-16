Charities File Legal Appeal over UK’s Cuts in Foreign Aid | foreign policy





A charity has launched a legal challenge over Boris Johnson’s $4 billion cut in foreign aid budgets, and critics warn it will cause serious suffering to the world’s poorest people.

The International Federation of Planned Parents (IPPF) informed the government of its intention to seek judicial review after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (FCDO) announced it would stop funding the project to charities.

FCDO is committed to providing up to $21 million to the UK Aid Connect Access Consortium to improve sexual and reproductive health rights of the poorest, those in humanitarian crises, and those affected by HIV and AIDS.

The IPPF said the decision to stop funding was based on the government’s illegal action to reduce foreign aid spending from 0.7% of gross national income to 0.5%.

The House of Representatives approved the change this week, but a target of 0.7% is still set in the primary measure and has not yet been amended.

As a result, the IPPF said it had sent a proactive letter to the government. Director-General Alvaro Bermejo said: “Since it learned that the government is planning to cut the UK aid budget, the IPPF has seized every opportunity to make these cuts illegal and have a catastrophic impact on millions of women and girls did,” he said. We will lose the lives of marginalized people around the world, and thousands of people in the process.

The IPPF did not take this decision lightly. This action is to fight the injustice of the governments that govern on behalf of the women and girls we serve and to respect the intentions of the IPPF and its member associations.

The FCDO defended the decision to cut the foreign aid budget, rejecting claims that the cuts were illegal.

The government has put forward a clear move on spending 0.7% of GNI on public development support, and members of Parliament have clearly voted to approve the approach, the spokesperson said.

We are acting in accordance with the International Development Act 2015, which expressly anticipates that there may be situations where the 0.7% target is not met.

We remain the world’s leading donors of aid and will spend more than $10 billion this year to fight poverty, tackle climate change and improve global health.

Prime Minister Johnson persuaded MPs to support the change this week after promising that cuts would be temporary until public finances are back under control after the COVID-19 pandemic. But he was opposed by many, including former Prime Minister Theresa May, Sir John Major, former Prime Minister David Cameron, Andrew Mitchell, David Davis and former cabinet ministers Jeremy Hunt.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/jul/16/charity-launches-legal-challenge-against-uk-foreign-aid-cuts The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos