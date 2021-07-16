How a new generation is setting the record straight on black American history | History books





Ibram X Kendi this time doubles the black rebirth. As a result of activism on the ground, he says, there has been a growing awareness of racism itself and a recognition that people do not understand the lives black people have lived and are living today. hui. And this awareness has led to a growing demand which is supplied by this incredible number of black designers of all genres.

Published earlier this year, Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America 1619-2019, edited by Professors Keisha N Blain and Kendi, brings together 80 African-American contributors. Each chapter, written by a different author, covers a five-year period from 1619, when slavery began in the United States, to 2019. It’s a way of commemorating that historic moment, Kendi says of the 400th anniversary. Often the story is written by one person, usually a man. Why not unite a community?

Alicia Garza, Donna Brazile, and Robin Kelley all contribute chapters, as do some of the most prominent writers, historians, journalists, lawyers, poets, and activists working in the United States today. One thing that kept everyone engaged with the project was that Four Hundred Souls is as much about the present as it is about the past.

We were talking about race today in a way that maybe we didn’t have 10 years ago, says Kendi. He points out that the attack on the United States Capitol is a wake-up call to many who are now grappling with the reality that white supremacists are the greatest national terrorist threat of our time. The racial terror that was a staple of America is highlighted throughout the book, from slavery and lynching to videos of police violence that have recently become a feature of everyday life.

Both authors wish to emphasize the diversity of voices in the book. Often when we talk about blacks there is a tendency to lump people together, explains Blain, but darkness is not a monolith; Kendi describes how they presented 80 different ways of understanding the contemporary moment through the lens of history. We have people of different ethnicities, women and men, gay and straight, older and younger, journalists and academics, writers and activists. This shows the expansion of the black community.

Professor Dorothy Roberts’ chapter on Race and the Enlightenment shares many themes with my own book, The New Age of Empire, exploring the importance of racist ideas to scientific concepts of reason. Kendis’ 2017 book, Stamped from the Beginning, offered a detailed analysis of the history of racist ideas that have been produced in the academy and he acknowledges that as three black professors, our presence in these institutions looks like a contradiction. But, he argues, this is the factory where knowledge is produced. Over the past 60 years, black academics have essentially rewritten almost every discipline. We have done an incredible job rewriting this history even as academia continues to produce racist ideas.

Given the success of Black Studies courses in the United States, it’s easy to romanticize the country as a place of equality in higher education. But only four percent of those with full professor status are black in a nation that is over 13 percent black. In the UK, black academics are even more dramatically under-represented in the senior ranks. Blain sees our positions as an important opportunity to be able to challenge these ideas within the institution.

There is strong resistance from much of the academy to adopt these revisionist texts, but it is our duty to continue to create such work. That was certainly my intention when I wrote The New Age of Empire – to tell a side of the story of the rise of the West that is usually suppressed. Genocide, slavery and colonialism were just as important in the construction of the modern world as science, industry and politics.

A family visits the place where the first Africans arrived in Virginia in 1619 on June 17 of last year. Photograph: Julia Rendleman / Reuters

Understanding the American experience is important in making sense of racism in the UK, say Kendi and Blain. In the early sections of the book, many contributions to Four Hundred Souls explore the relationship between England and the colonies. For example, there is a chapter on the Royal African Company (1669-1674) by David Love and another on the French Code Noir in Louisiana, says Kendi. You can’t really tell the story of American slavery without talking about what was going on in England and Western Europe in general.

The main difference between the United States and Europe is that while the former sieges of the empire relocated their colonial violence, Americans lived side by side with the targets of their brutality. The racial terror that characterizes American society was unnecessary in Britain when slaves and colonized people lived thousands of miles away in the Caribbean, Africa and Asia. But after the migration after WWII, we also saw the race riots, segregation, racial inequalities and police abuse that characterized race relations in the United States. In many ways, the United States is a more distilled version of white supremacy, a land where Europeans were free to practice racist barbarism to build a nation state. It is not a coincidence that the United States inherited the throne in the new era of empire, nor that it remains a society where we can see the extremes of racist violence manifested so clearly.

It’s a moment of possibility, as painful as the murder of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others were Keisha N Blain

While it is vital to remember the African in the African American, the importance of the Caribbean in shaping darkness in the United States is also undeniable. The Garvey, Claudia Jones and Stokely Carmichael (Kwame Ture) are just a few of those from Four Hundred Souls who were born in the Caribbean. Not to mention that Louise Little, the mother of my intellectual inspiration Malcolm X, was from the island of Grenada. Blain spoke about my own experience as a Caribbean person and the legacy of slavery and colonialism to emphasize this point.

Four Hundred Souls makes a major fix to the standard portrayal of history by showing black people as key agents of our own stories. There are no passive victims here; instead, we read stories of resistance and rebellion, including Sylviane Dioufs’ chapter on the slaves who found their freedom in Maroon fleeing communities throughout the period of slavery. As Diouf explains, Blain says, the autonomy of Maroons has shattered the racist view of blacks as incapable of taking care of themselves. Their very existence underscored the limits of the terrorist system used to control the enslaved population. Blacks were too smart for whites to catch them. According to Blain, such diverse, complex and rich histories of black life help us distance ourselves from the types of generalizations and frameworks that people express about blacks.

Our writing in The New Age of Empire and Four Hundred Souls demands that we account for the past to understand how to create a better future. It is thanks to the mobilizations on the ground that we have the space to do this work. Blain captures the sentiment perfectly when she says this is a moment of possibility, as painful as the murder of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others was. The uprisings of last summer galvanized people across the world [and showed how powerful movements for racial justice are]. It is something that we must never forget and that must always inspire us in our work.

