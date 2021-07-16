Is New Zealand Great Fiji on TV? UK Kickoff Times, Live Stream Info & Team News





New Zealand will face Fiji again this weekend after beating the same opponent last weekend.

The All Blacks came out last weekend beating the Pacific Islanders 57-23 and beating Tonga 102-0.

Ian Foster’s New Zealand are strong contenders for another win at Hamilton.

Here’s everything you need to know before the game.

When will New Zealand play against Fiji? What is the kickoff time in the UK?

New Zealand will face Fiji for the second of two tests on Saturday 17 July. The match kicks off at 8:05 AM UK time / 7:05 PM local time at FMG Stadium in Hamilton.

Is New Zealand Great Fiji on TV? How much is live streaming?

New Zealand versus Fiji will not be televised live in the UK.

Instead, it is being streamed on demand in the UK through Rugby Pass on Liverugby.net.

The service fee is 4.99 per weekend.

Team news?

All Blacks manager Ian Foster named a team experienced in this test despite nine changes at the last meeting.

Ardie Save and Anton Lienert-Brown line up for their 50th test appearance after recovering from injury.

Elsewhere, Luke Jacobson replaced Hoskins Sotutu with the 8th and Akira Ioane took the 6th jersey.

From behind, Richie Mo’unga returns for a fly half jersey and Beauden Barrett moves to the bench. Damian McKenzie will shake off a dislocated finger to start at full-back.

Fiji, meanwhile, made four changes to the XV, with Leone Nakarawawa taking over.

All Blacks: Damian Mackenzie, Will Jordan, Anton Linert-Brown, David Habili, Cebu Rees, Rich Muunga, Aaron Smith, Luke Jacobson, Adi Sabea, Akira Ioan, Sam Whiterock (c), Scott Barrett, Nepo Laura Laura, Cody Taylor, George Bauer

Substitutes: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ethan de Groot, Angus Ta’avao, Brodie Retallick, Shannon Frizell, Brad Weber, Beauden Barrett, Rieko Ioane

Fiji: Kini Murimuribalu, Setareki Tuicubu, Waisea Nayakalevu, Enerico Burirua, Nemani Nadolo, Ben Volabola, Frank Romani, Peselli Yato, Mesulame Kunabula, Johnny Dyer, Leone Nakarawa (c), Temo Mayanavanua, Mesabeshi Doji, R.

Substitutes: Mesulame Dolocoto, Eroni Mawi, Leroy Atallipo, Albert Tuisue, Kition Kamikamica, Moses Sorobi, Tetitella, Manasa Mathale

Who is the New Zealand vs Fiji referee?

Referee: Damon Murphy (RA)

Assistant Referee 1: Graham Cooper (RA)

Assistant Referee 2: Jordan Way (RA)

TMO: Aaron Patterson (NZR)

What did the coaches say?

New Zealand manager Ian Foster: “Obviously we want to improve. How we move the ball and how we recycle it will be important.

“The danger with that is that we don’t want to get into a mode where we purely hold the ball. We still want to attack, so we want to keep our balance and make the right decisions without going into the shells.”

Fiji manager Vern Cotter: “The best teams need to be at the top level, so they have to be good at scrum and line-out, set-piece play.

“We have to catch the line break and cross the advantage line.

“Given the qualities of the Fijian players we have, we need to put them in the right and advantageous position so they can take advantage of their opponents.

