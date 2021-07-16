US judge declares DACA program illegal, suspends new claims





NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) – A U.S. federal judge in Texas on Friday blocked new applications for a program that protects immigrants who were brought to the United States as children from deportation, but said that the hundreds of thousands of people already registered would not be affected until further notice.

U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen sided with a group of states to end the Deferred Action Program for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), arguing that it was created illegally by the former President Barack Obama in 2012.

Hanen found that the program violated the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) when it was created, but said that, given that there were so many people currently enrolled in the program – nearly 650,000 – his decision would be temporarily suspended for their cases and renewal requests.

“To be clear,” the judge said, the order does not require the government to take “any immigration, deportation or criminal action against any DACA beneficiary.”

He said the government could continue to receive new applications for the program, as ordered by a federal judge in a separate case, but could not approve them.

The White House and the Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cheska Mae Perez, a 23-year-old Filipino DACA recipient, said her 22-year-old brother and 20-year-old sister applied for the DACA as soon as new requests were allowed following a court order in December. 2020. Her brother got her approval a few weeks ago, she said, but her sister was still waiting.

“I spoke to him a few minutes after the decision was made,” Perez said. “She burst into tears.”

US Democratic Senator Bob Menendez of New Jersey wrote on Twitter that the decision came as no surprise, “just a painful reminder that we must stop relying on temporary immigration solutions.”

“Congress must seize the moment and all the opportunities to finally pave the way for legalization for millions of undocumented immigrants,” he said.

Democratic President Joe Biden, who was vice president when Obama created the program, said he wanted to create a permanent path to citizenship for DACA recipients, known as “Dreamers.”

Biden issued a memorandum on the first day of his tenure ordering the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security to take “whatever steps he deems appropriate” to “preserve and fortify” the program, to which former President Donald Trump, a Republican, tried to end.

JUDGE AGREES WITH DACA’S CRITICS

Last year, the US Supreme Court blocked a Trump offer to end DACA, saying his administration had done so in an “arbitrary and capricious” manner.

US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in March his department would issue formal regulations to strengthen the legal status of the DACA program, but the agency has yet to do so.

Biden’s comprehensive immigration bill, which Democrats introduced to Congress on February 18, also calls for a three-year path to citizenship for many DACA recipients, but it lacks Republican support and does facing long chances of passage.

The Obama administration issued a memo creating the DACA program after a bipartisan immigration reform bill called the DREAM Act was not passed by Congress.

Beneficiaries are protected against expulsion, have obtained a work permit, have access to driving licenses and, in some cases, have better access to financial assistance for education.

Hanen agreed in his decision with critics of the program who argued that the DACA circumvented the legislative process by offering benefits to dreamers without permission from Congress.

Recipients of the program say that over the decade since its inception, DACA has enabled them to develop lives in the United States that would have been impossible without some form of legal status.

At the same time, beneficiaries claim that the program’s constant uproar in court has caused undue stress, with an ever-present threat that the benefits of DACA could wane at any time.

While the ruling protects DACA holders for now, the prospect of future legal proceedings creates more uncertainty for the group.

Reporting by Mica Rosenberg, additional reporting by Kristina Cooke; Editing by Ross Colvin and Daniel Wallis

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-judge-blocks-new-applications-daca-program-dreamer-immigrants-2021-07-16/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos