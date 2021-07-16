British Grand Prix: Race Start Time England, Practice, Qualification, Sprint Results and How to Watch F1 on TV





Max Verstappen wants to mess homecoming and looks like he’s ready to do so, but will the new F1 sprint race throw a spanner at work?

Hamilton countered the challenge to a record eighth world championship by leading his Mercedes for the first sprint race.

Hamilton’s victory roared to a crowd of 86,000 in Northamptonshire, beating champion rival Verstappen by 0.075 seconds. Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas took third place, beating Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Here's all the info you need to tweak this weekend.

When is the 2021 British Grand Prix?

The British Grand Prix will be held on Sunday 18 July 2021 at Silverstone.

The race will be held at 3pm BST.

What time is the 2021 British Grand Prix?

The first practice session took place on Friday, July 16, 2021, with qualifying rounds on TV from 6pm BST to 5:25pm.

FP2 airs on Saturday, July 17th at 12pm, TV starts at 11:30am BST, and the sprint race starts at 4:30pm BST.

How can I watch the 2021 British Grand Prix?

TV Channels: Matches are broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and F1 channels.

The race starts at 1:30 PM BST at Sky Sports F1.

Live Streaming: Subscribers can stream the action live through the SkyGo website and app.

Who is on the pole?

It will be decided following the first sprint race on Saturday.

Overall qualifier results

1 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:26.134sec

2 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:26.209

3 Valtteri Bottas (fins) Mercedes GP 1: 26.328

4 Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1: 26.828

5 Sergio Perez (Mexico) Red Bull 1: 26.844

6 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1: 26.897

7 Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) McLaren 1: 26.899

8 George Russell (Gbr) Williams 1:26.971

9 Carlos Sines Jr. (Spa) Ferrari 1:27.007

10 Sebastian Vettel (German) Aston Martin 1:27,179

11 Fernando Alonso (Spa) Alpine 1:27.245

12 Pierre Gasley (Fra) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1: 27.273

13 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:27.340

14 Antonio Giovinacci (Ita) Alfa Romeo Racing 1: 27.617

15 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:27.665

16 Yuki Tsunoda Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1: 28.043

17 Kimi Raikkonen (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:28.062

18 Nicholas Latifi (Can) Williams 1:28.254

19 Mick Schumacher (Germany) Haas F1 1: 28.738

20 Nikita Mazepine (Raf) Haas F1 1:29.051

