U.S.-Mexico border arrests exceed one million for fiscal year
Federal authorities recorded more than 1.1 million US-Mexico border apprehensions this fiscal year, after another busy month in June, Customs and Border Protection said in a press release Friday.
Many of those who have been taken into custody have attempted to cross the border more than once, officials said.
Apprehensions last reached the million mark in 2006. But far fewer have attempted to cross that year during the scorching summer months, when the journey through the Rio Grande or sprawling ranches is particularly dangerous. Around 68,000 migrants were detained in June 2006, up from 188,829 apprehensions last month, a 5% increase from May.
We are in the hottest part of summer and we are seeing a high number of distress calls to CBP from migrants abandoned in dangerous terrain by smugglers with no regard for human life, Troy said. Miller, Acting Commissioner of US Customs and Border Protection. While CBP is doing everything possible to locate and rescue those lost or in distress, the bottom line is this: The terrain along the border is extreme, the summer heat is intense, and the miles of desert migrants have to travel. miles after crossing the border into many areas are ruthless.
The government’s tally of those arrested at the border, as opposed to the total number of arrests, shows that 455,000 people have been detained so far this fiscal year, up from nearly 490,000 at the same time in 2019.
Border apprehensions have increased every month since President Biden took office, presenting political and logistical concerns for the new administration as Democrats seek to pass legislation that would allow the 11 million undocumented immigrants already living. in the United States to apply for citizenship.
Republicans have expressed frustration at the increase in border crossings, while Democrats say migrants are fleeing unrest and poverty in their home countries and should be allowed to seek asylum.
CBP said this year’s numbers somewhat overstate actual crossings, as many were deported to Mexico under a public health order the Trump administration put in place during the coronavirus pandemic, only to try to enter it again.
The Biden administration upheld this public health order, although Biden exempted unaccompanied minors and, increasingly, migrant families.
Thirty-four percent of those caught crossing the border illegally in June had already attempted to enter the United States at least once last year, officials said. In fiscal years 2014 to 2019, repeat attempts were much lower, averaging around 14%.
Single adults are the largest group of those attempting to cross, although their numbers fell 3% in June and most were deported. Arrests of unaccompanied minors and migrant family groups that sparked a border crisis in fiscal 2019 increased in June, the agency said.
Apprehensions of unaccompanied children rose to 15,253 in June, an 8% increase from May. The number of migrant families in border custody jumped 25% to 55,805, still well below the peak of 88,587 in May 2019, officials said.
About 14% of families were evicted in June, up from 20% in May.
By all accounts, we have the worst crisis on our southern border that we have seen in at least two decades, Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said Thursday in a Harris County Sheriff’s confirmation hearing. , Ed Gonzalez, whom Biden appointed to head Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which detains and deports immigrants after they enter the United States. The numbers are overwhelming.
A Washington Post / ABC poll found that 33% of Americans approve of Biden’s handling of the border influx, while a slim majority (51%) disapprove, including 90% of Republicans.
