Both Singapore and the UK plan to ‘live with Covid’. They are different worlds about how to do it.





But while they can agree that the virus will stay here in some form for the foreseeable future, these countries have radically different ways of dealing with the virus.

The UK has one of the highest number of Covid-19-related deaths in the world, with nearly 129,000 people since the epidemic began, but only 36 people have died from Covid-19 in Singapore. The number of COVID-19 deaths in the UK per 100,000 people is 192.64. It dropped to 0.63 in Singapore, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The UK government has been widely criticized for its slow implementation of epidemic control measures, such as mandatory and closure of masks, as the virus began to spread in the spring of 2020.

In contrast, Singapore quickly closed borders, implemented a comprehensive contact tracing and testing program, and imposed early quarantine requirements.

Now the two countries are planning different paths in the epidemic. Their plans are likely to be seen as test cases for other countries as they step up their vaccination programs.

roadmap

In June, Singapore lawmakers in a letter published in the Straits Times unveiled a national roadmap for a “new normal” that radically deviates from Singapore’s previous “no infection” model. A number of countries and territories in the Asia-Pacific region have adopted a so-called “zero corona” approach.

However, the letter said Singapore authorities are seeking to change from monitoring cases on a daily basis to focusing on medical outcomes such as “how many intensive care units need to be hospitalized and how many people need to be intubated”. oxygen, etc.”

After all, they hope that COVID-19 will be treated as a less serious illness like influenza or chickenpox.

A few weeks later, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a similar note predicting that COVID-19 would be “a virus we already learn to live with the flu”. Prime Minister Johnson announced on July 19 that he plans to lift almost all coronavirus restrictions in the UK, including mandatory masks and social distancing rules.

He said the link between infection and severe illness has been broken by successful vaccine launches in countries where 66% of the adult population currently receives two doses. However, the number of COVID-19 cases in the UK has crossed 50,000 per day as “normal life” resumes. Nearly 52,000 new cases and 49 deaths were recorded on Friday.

Britain’s reopening is the latest epidemic measure to divide Britain’s views. While many in Johnson’s ruling Conservative Party support his approach, scientists have issued a frightening warning that the health of millions is at risk as scientists have not reached herd immunity and about 17 million people are classified as extremely vulnerable to COVID-19. — Stay unvaccinated.

Johnson canceled Britain’s “Freedom Day” after modeling that it could kill thousands if Britain reopens in June.

Dr Oliver Watson, a researcher modeling the spread of Covid-19 at Imperial College London, told CNN that reopening is more likely despite growing numbers and the likelihood of transmission of the now dominant delta strain. He said there appears to be little political will to postpone. A UK variant of COVID-19.

Watson contrasted the UK’s deregulation in the face of all the data to the situation in Singapore. The situation in Singapore appears to be that despite the decision to return to normal life, authorities are still keen to crack down on cases of the virus.

“The ease with which Singapore tightens restrictions in response to local outbreaks [the UK government] get the job done,” he said.

“An unethical experiment?”

Singapore is currently recording an average of 26 new Covid-19 cases per day. The reopening date has not yet been confirmed. Singapore’s Health Minister Ong Ye Kung told Bloomberg on July 9 that Singapore’s roadmap has changed significantly from Britain’s “big bang approach” to reopening the economy. “What we want is to take a more moderate path,” he said. “It is important to achieve high vaccination rates and maintain both containment and mitigation measures.” About 40% of Singapore’s population has received a second dose of the vaccine, and the government says Singapore is in the process of vaccinating three-quarters of its population by August 9th. Unlike the UK, children 12 years of age and older are included in the vaccination list. immunization level. The UK has not yet approved giving the jab to that age group.

On told Bloomberg that “the balance will change”, but mitigation and containment measures will not be abandoned. Instead, he said the reopening of Singapore’s economy would be gradual.

Back in the UK, many watch Boris Johnson’s reopening gamble with alarm bells ringing.

More than 100 doctors and scientists last week warned that not only is the move premature, but that “unmitigated transmission will disproportionately affect unvaccinated children and young people, who are already suffering greatly.”

It added that this strategy would create “a fertile ground for the emergence of vaccine-resistant variants” that endanger the UK and the wider world. “We believe the government is starting a dangerous and unethical experiment,” they wrote, “and we urge the government to end plans to end mitigation on July 19.”

Prime Minister Johnson defended the school reopening plan at a press conference on Monday, saying the upcoming vacation would serve as a “natural fire” to help limit the spread of the virus among children.

Prime Minister Johnson also urged people to take personal responsibility and recommended that people wear face coverings in crowded or confined spaces, despite the decision to lift the mask duty.

This reliance on personal responsibility was frowned upon. “Very easy. [shift] “If the death toll rises,” Watson said, “we take personal responsibility and pass the blame on to the public.”

In addition to the 17 million unprotected people, he said the rise in infections could kill some or all of those vaccinated. For widespread access to vaccines — with early reopening, waste this vital tool against Covid-19.

Vaccines and Testing

Unlike the UK, Singapore’s Covid-19 crisis roadmap has had little public opposition. Partly thanks to the high trust in the government that has helped contain the virus over the past 18 months.

In the fight against coronavirus, the island nation has an advantage that many big countries lack. That said, fewer people are accustomed to making rather harsh top-down rules. In addition, based on his experience with the 2003 SARS outbreak, he has been at the forefront of building quarantine facilities, building laboratories and building personnel for the next generation of viral diseases.

“This means we’ve pinpointed the issue just months after the first case was reported in China,” Dale Fisher, professor of infectious diseases at the National University of Singapore (NUS), told CNN.

A big part of Singapore’s success in coronavirus containment lies in its extensive and aggressive contact tracing system. The Trace Together app, using Bluetooth wireless technology, tracks close contacts between people so that close contacts of confirmed cases are quickly isolated. The use of the app is mandatory to enter shops and event venues.

But it is not without controversy. The government this year sparked public criticism when it admitted that data from the Trace Together app could be turned over to the police for criminal investigation.

A high level of vaccine coverage is at the heart of the government’s reopening plan. But lawmakers are not sure if they will reach the 90% or 95% needed for herd immunity, Health Minister Ong told Bloomberg. If you’re lucky, you can get 80%.”

Singapore authorities are working on the grounds that Covid-19 will turn from a pandemic to endemic to the population. It is still prevalent, but at a very low rate.

Singapore’s reopening will be gradual and the lever will not be lifted overnight. Despite a lower case threshold than the UK, Singapore’s current social distancing rules limit social mixing to five people. Up to 30 people could legally meet in an indoor environment when 40% of the UK adult population got a double jab in June (the current immunization level in Singapore). And unlike the UK, entry into Singapore is mostly restricted to Singapore citizens and permanent residents, but requires a 14-day quarantine at a hotel or home. At the end of July, people who have been vaccinated can gather in groups of eight. Starting this week, employees in “high-risk” environments, such as gyms, restaurants and hair salons, will have to be tested for COVID-19 every two weeks, according to the government website, according to the government website. Meanwhile, workplace tests are not compulsory in the UK.

Infectious disease expert Fisher said concerns about the number of infections could be reduced if more people are vaccinated in Singapore. Instead of reporting infections every day, he added, we should focus on how many infections lead to hospitalizations and deaths.

“It changed the game because the meaning of the case a year ago, when there was no vaccine, is quite different from the case today,” Fisher said.

But Singapore’s reopening isn’t “the British ‘Let’s party without the mask’,” he said.

The details of Singapore’s roadmap are still being written by health authorities, but Fisher thinks reopening will see Singaporeans travel more freely and quarantine at home if they get vaccinated rather than dedicated facilities.

Some of those infected with Covid-19, and sometimes close contacts, are quarantined in facilities dedicated to Covid-19. But as Singapore gradually reopens, those infected will instead recover at home. “That’s because if you get vaccinated, your symptoms will most likely be mild,” the Straits Times letter said.

“The point is we don’t want to keep it too tight, but we don’t want 5,000 cases overnight either,” Fisher said. “I think it’s going to keep the lid on it, but it’s heading towards more lenient restrictions.”

balanced behavior

Experts say there is much discussion about the need to balance public health measures with the economy, but the two are not mutually exclusive.

“Opening up the country right now might seem like a good thing economically, but it could be bad economically in the long run if the end result is another wave of infections that we think is reasonably possible in the UK,” said Duke-NUS Medical School, Singapore. Professor David Matchar told CNN.

Matchar said Singapore is attempting to slowly and steadily lift restrictions to prevent hospitals from overcrowding and, in turn, to prevent the economic impact of sudden closures.

The incident in Israel, one of the most vaccinated countries in the world, foreshadows the danger ahead. After lifting most Covid-19 regulations in June, Israeli lawmakers restored indoor mask duty a few weeks late on June 25 after a surge in cases caused by the Delta strain.

Despite initial claims that Britain’s lifting of the lockdown is “irreversible”, Prime Minister Johnson this week will not rule out reimposing restrictions as new strains of avoiding vaccination emerge.

Imperial College’s Watson said it would be “shameful” that the UK could not wait any longer like Singapore did and instead choose to gamble on the profits of launching a “great and effective” vaccine.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/16/asia/singapore-uk-covid-reopening-intl-hk-gbr/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

