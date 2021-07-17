UK competition watchdog gains new powers after Brexit





The UK competition watchdog will be given new powers post-Brexit to impose heavy fines on companies that cheat consumers, accelerate antitrust lawsuits and protect small innovative companies from predatory rivals.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng will propose streamlined and strengthened powers to competition and market authorities next week to drive innovation and growth.

The reform comes two years after former CMA Chairman Sir Andrew Tyrie called for action to turn watchdogs into consumer champions. Tyrie, who left the organization after a board coup last year, has demanded expedited enforcement of the company and its directors, a new legal consumer role and hefty fines.

The government gave the CMA a new legal role, not just to protect consumers in the draft rule, but also proposed increased powers, including strong sanctions and direct fines for corporate misconduct.

The new proposal allows CMA to fine companies directly for consumer law violations without going through court. Companies that deceive customers with misleading claims, unfair contract terms, or contracts that are difficult to terminate can be subject to fines of up to 10% of global sales.

To accelerate the CMA’s cumbersome enforcement process, Kwarteng is considering allowing it to expand the use of interim measures to combat harmful practices before the investigation is officially completed.

The new initiative allows CMAs to accept corporate binding and voluntary commitments at all stages of an investigation, resulting in faster results and lower costs for both parties.

Meanwhile, Kwarteng wants CMAs to have the power to protect startups from so-called “killer takeovers,” in which large companies acquire competitors before they launch a new service or product (such as a new app).

In response to the proposal, Tyrie said, “The UK’s radical reforms in consumer protection are overdue.” He welcomed the proposal as a sign that “it could be a big step in the right direction,” but added that the devil is in the details.

“This proposal was first developed three years ago. . . And it was nice to be able to go into detailed form over two years,” Tyrie said. “Only with a detailed offer to get our hands on can we assess how much consumers will benefit, how quickly and above all, at the top of CMA and Whitehall, we are demanding that our commitment to cultural change be effective.”

recommendation

This proposal follows the launch of a new digital regulator within the CMA. The Digital Markets Department, which will be established through the new law, will create customized codes of conduct for large tech companies.

CMA has been responsible for the greater workload of complex mergers since the UK left the European Union (EU), which has increased the number of mergers by 40-50%. Under the new proposal, small mergers with each party’s turnover of less than £10m will be completely removed from CMA’s merger control regime.

Tyrie also demanded the ability to fine companies that do not comply with CMA investigations in 2019. On Saturday, the government said that businesses that do not comply with the CMA investigation can impose a fixed fine of up to 5% of their annual turnover, and an additional daily fine of up to 5% of their daily turnover for non-compliance. said.

Directors who make false reports to regulatory agencies may be subject to disqualification.

A government official described Kwarteng’s plans.

“This means new sanctions powers and faster processes to protect consumers and help small businesses thrive.”

The proposal will be included in a new consultation on “competition and consumer policy reform” that outlines the UK’s approach in the field after leaving the European Union (EU).

A full list of proposals will be announced in a future consultation. An official close to the CMA said the watchdog welcomed the proposal but would wait for comment later.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/917a1c17-56d2-4f2c-9a9e-85c804098e92 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos