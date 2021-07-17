United States to return antiquity allegedly stolen from Cambodia





U.S. prosecutors in Manhattan are planning to return a 10th-century Khmer sandstone statue to Cambodia that was allegedly looted more than 20 years ago from a temple.

In a lawsuit filed in Manhattan Federal District Court on Thursday, prosecutors described how the statue was stolen by a former Khmer Rouge member, then found in the hands of an art collector who traveled through the ravaged jungles by the war in Cambodia in the 1970s. and was later accused of smuggling stolen relics.

The statue was taken in 1997 from a temple called Prasat Krachap in Koh Ker, which was the capital of the former Khmer Empire from AD 928 to AD 944, according to the complaint.

An anonymous person who inherited the statue, which depicts the Hindu deity Skanda riding a peacock, has voluntarily waived any claims, said the lawsuit, which calls for the confiscation of all rights, title and interest in the object.

Audrey Strauss, the American lawyer in Manhattan, said in a statement that the sculpture, Skanda on a peacock, is of great historical, religious and artistic significance to the Cambodian people. She added: We reaffirm our commitment to end the sale of smuggled antiques in the United States.

The theft, according to the complaint, was committed by a Cambodian national identified only as Looter-1, who joined the Khmer Rouge when he was around 10 years old. In the 1990s, Looter-1 led a group of around 450 people who stole artifacts from temples and archaeological sites, according to the complaint.

One evening in 1997, Looter-1 and another person found the statue in the anteroom of Prasat Krachap, prosecutors said. They then transported him to a house near the Thai border, the complaint adds.

Last year, according to the complaint, Looter-1 showed archaeologists where the statue was found. More recently, according to the complaint, a second person met with representatives of the Cambodian Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts and admitted to participating in the looting of Prasat Krachap and selling sculptures to people including collector Douglas AJ Latchford, who lived in Bangkok.

Latchford, also known as Pakpong Kriangsak, had argued that Westerners who had acquired objects from Southeast Asia during the decades of war in Cambodia and Vietnam should be viewed as rescuers of objects that might have be lost in the jungle or destroyed. He donated artifacts and money to the National Museum in Phnom Penh and in 2008 was honored with the Cambodian equivalent of a knight’s title.

But in 2019, a Manhattan grand jury indicted Latchford on charges of smuggling and conspiracy related to a scheme to sell looted Cambodian antiques. Latchford was in a coma and unable to refute the allegations, legal counsel told him. This indictment was dismissed after Latchford’s death last year.

(Latchford’s daughter has since said she is ceding her father’s Khmer antiquities to Cambodia, some valued at over $ 50 million.)

Around April 2000, according to the complaint, Latchford sold Skanda on a peacock to an unidentified buyer for $ 1.5 million and shipped it from Singapore to London. Later, the statue was brought to New York. After being contacted by federal authorities, the anonymous heir agreed to relinquish possession, prosecutors said.

The statue is now in the custody of the Department of Homeland Security, pending what Strauss, the US attorney, has called a return to his rightful home.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/16/arts/design/skanda-peacock-antiquity-return-cambodia.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos