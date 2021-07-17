First case of Monkeypox in the United States since 2003 confirmed in Dallas





Top line

A Dallas resident who recently flew home from Nigeria was hospitalized with monkey pox, health officials said on Friday, marking the first case of the rare disease in the United States since a 2003 outbreak that is not expected this time.

Dallas resident hospitalized in stable condition after being infected with rare monkey pox … [+] virus.

Getty Highlights

According to the Centers for Disease Control and local health authorities, the patient has a strain of monkeypox most common in West Africa, and other people are not believed to have come into contact with the patient during the traveling are at high risk of catching infectious disease. .

The patient flew from Lagos, Nigeria to Atlanta on July 8 and flew from Atlanta to Dallas on July 9, according to the CDC.

Chickenpox is a rare and potentially serious disease commonly found in Central and West Africa that causes flu-like symptoms and swollen lymph nodes, followed by a rash that may look like chickenpox.

It is most often spread between humans by large respiratory droplets, but the CDC does not think it is likely that other travelers have been infected because masks are required on planes and at airports.

The patient is in stable condition in a Dallas hospital, with the strain responsible for the infection having a typical death rate of around 1%, according to health officials.

Crucial quote

“Although rare, this case is not a cause for alarm and we do not expect any threat to the general public,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a statement.

Key context

The origin of monkey pox is unknown, but it is believed that rodents and small mammals like monkeys could carry the disease and transmit it to humans. Animal bites or scratches are believed to be a means of transmission of the disease, while contact with an infected animal or animal products is also considered a possibility. The latter case comes after Nigerian epidemics began to appear in 2017, marking the end of a 40-year period with no known cases in the country, according to the CDC. The last time monkey pox was diagnosed in the United States was in 2003, when 47 people were infected after the disease spread from imported African rodents to companion prairie dogs. No deaths were reported during the 2003 outbreak.

Tangent

Several US cities are urging all residents, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks and social distancing again due to a peak in Covid-19, with the highly contagious Delta variant now the dominant strain in the United States .

