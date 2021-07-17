International scientists warn UK Freedom Day is ‘killing’, as Whitty says numbers can ‘can be scary’





An international group of 1,200 scientists have come together to condemn Boris Johnson’s decision to continue next week’s Freedom Day as “murderous”.

It is based on an open letter written last week and signed by 1,400 scientists and doctors, accusing the UK government of conducting dangerous and unethical experiments with plans to lift restrictions on 19 July.

In a recent 11-hour critique of the decision, the same organizational group The Citizens and 1,200 international scientists held an emergency virtual summit and it was “reckless” for the PM to lift almost all restrictions on Monday and was “a national and national matter.” signed a statement warning that Global irresponsibility”

The group is made up of current government scientific advisers from around the world, including the UK and New Zealand, Australia, Israel, Italy, Taiwan and South Africa, all urging the UK government to “urgently reconsider” its next plans. Monday.

Scientists have warned that deregulation would be an ideal breeding ground for a new strain of coronavirus that could spread rapidly and have “severely damaging” effects in the UK and the rest of the world.

“The UK is one of the best travel hubs in the world. The strain that dominates in the UK has the potential to spread around the world,” the letter said.

“This has already happened with the Alpha variant earlier this year, and it is likely that the UK has contributed significantly to the current spread of Delta across Europe and North America.

Scientists say the Boris Johnson government (particularly the current G7 chairman) has a responsibility to the world, especially low- and middle-income countries with limited vaccine access.

Professor Michael Baker, the New Zealand government’s coronavirus adviser, said he was surprised by the UK’s strategy: “In New Zealand, we have always looked at British leadership. You have amazing scientific knowledge.

“You have done remarkably well in vaccine development and launch. The amazing clinical trial we draw. And this is why it seems very surprising that you are not even following even basic public health principles here.”

Former Australian Health Minister Stephen Duckett said, “There is no reputable public health adviser to recommend opening up at a time when the virus is spreading rapidly.

Duckett warned Monday that opening as planned would “disregard any logic, any kind of science” and that “opening up would be foolish in terms of public health and foolish in economics.”

Walter Ricciardi, president of the World Public Health Association and covid adviser to the Italian health minister, said: “From a global perspective, it is very difficult to understand how the Prime Minister opposes the advice of a scientific adviser.” UK to open.

The UK’s chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, said in an online seminar hosted by the Science Museum on Thursday that hospitalizations due to the coronavirus are doubling every three weeks and could reach “a terrifying number” in the future.

“I don’t think you should underestimate the fact that you can get into trouble again, surprisingly quickly,” Whitty said, adding that hospitalization in five to eight weeks “can be really serious.”

“We’re not out of the woods yet,” he warned, referring to the global progress of the disease, he said.

In another sign that Covid cases are on the rise in the UK, ONS released today estimates last week suggesting that 577,700 people in the UK are infected with Covid, which is 1 in 95, or more than 1% of the population.

This is a sharp increase from last week, when ONS data showed that 1 in 160 people in the UK contracted COVID-19.

The last time more than 1% of England’s population contracted Covid was in February, during a major winter lockdown.

Hospital admissions also increased by 61% in the week through July 10, with the majority of hospitalizations occupied by older adults, with the fewest cases of COVID-19 positive.

