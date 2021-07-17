New Merck vaccine against OKd pneumonia in US weeks after Pfizers





(AP) – U.S. regulators have approved a new pneumonia vaccine from Merck, more than a month after approving an improved version of Pfizers’ rival vaccine.

Both new injections provide better protection against bacteria that can cause pneumonia, meningitis, and blood infections, as well as ear and sinus infections of garden varieties.

Merck said on Friday that the Food and Drug Administration had approved its shot, called Vaxneuvance, for people aged 18 and older. It protects against 15 of the 100 or so strains of pneumococci, including those most responsible for serious disease.

Merck has not disclosed the price of its photos or the launch date.

Pfizers’ updated vaccine, Prevnar 20, was approved on June 8 for adults. It has a list price of $ 232, but Pfizer said insured patients can likely be vaccinated for free or at low cost.

A group of vaccine experts from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to review both vaccines in October and recommend who should get them.

Pfizers’ new vaccine protects against seven more strains than the ten-year-old Prevnar 13, the world’s most lucrative vaccine with nearly $ 6 billion in annual revenue. In a large study, the new vaccine was 75% effective against the most serious disease.

Merck said tests have shown that its new vaccine works as well as Prevnar 13 against strains that both vaccines fight, but is more effective against one strain.

Merck and Pfizer have tested their injections in children and infants and plan to seek approval for these age groups.

Meanwhile, Merck will continue to sell its 38-year-old Pneumovax 23 vaccine, which protects against 23 strains and is approved for children. It uses older technology that doesn’t elicit as strong or long-lasting an immune response as the two newly approved injections.

The Associated Press’s Department of Health and Science receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institutes Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

