Should the US women’s basketball team be worried about the Tokyo Olympics?





9:56 p.m. ET

Mechelle Voepel

CloseMechelle Voepel covers WNBA, women’s college basketball and other college sports for espnW. Voepel started covering women’s basketball in 1984 and has been with ESPN since 1996.

LAS VEGAS – Coach Dawn Staley spoke calmly after the U.S. women’s basketball team lost 70-67 to Australia on Friday, but top scorer and rebounder Breanna Stewart admitted she was annoyed by the defeat.

After their second straight exhibition loss – the first time this has happened to the United States Women’s National Team since 2011 – people might be wondering if there is any cause for concern for the six-time reigning Olympic champions. , who are less than two weeks away from their opener on July 27 at the Tokyo Games.

“Some of the things we did there were remarkably better than they were on Wednesday,” Staley said of Team USA’s 93-85 loss to Team WNBA in the All-Star Game, which was also played at Michelob Ultra Arena in Mandalay. The Bay.

But Seattle forward Storm Stewart, who had 17 points and 12 rebounds on Friday, was frank.

“Every time I represent the United States, there is a standard. And the standard wins,” said Stewart, who will compete in his second Olympics. “So we’re not there yet, and it’s frustrating. But it’s part of the game, of the process.”

There is not much time for the process to take place. The United States faces Nigeria on Sunday in another exhibition, then leaves for Japan.

“When we get to the Olympics, that’s when it’s really, really the critical moment,” said Stewart. “We have to get this on the fast track.”

Here’s a look at some of the most pressing concerns for American women.

What is happening with the offense?

A group of the country’s top-rated players in women’s hoops scored just 67 points against an Aussie team that didn’t even have Liz Cambage. The Australian center and two-time Olympian withdrew from competition at the Tokyo Games on Thursday citing mental health issues after incidents here in Las Vegas, where she plays for the Aces. Cambage was involved in a physical altercation and a verbal exchange during a closed-door scrum match against Nigeria earlier this week, sources told ESPN’s Olgun Uluc.

The Americans have eight of the WNBA’s 11 top scorers so far this season, led by Tina Charles of the Washington Mystics, who averages 26.3 PPG, the league’s best. Minnesota Lynx centers Sylvia Fowles (60.8%) and Phoenix Mercury (57.6%) Brittney Griner (57.6%) have a 1-2 goal percentage in the WNBA. The United States team has Sue Bird, the all-time leader in WNBA assists. This team should be ready to score points.

Still, on Friday, the American women shot 37.3% from the field and 11.1% (2 of 18) at 3 points, with both shots coming from Stewart and neither from a goalie. The United States team recorded 18 turnovers, including six unusual from Bird to make up for his six assists.

“Australia made it difficult for us to do entry passes, and they forced us to choose another option,” Staley said. “Sometimes we had a pretty good swing of the ball, and sometimes we stalled a bit. I think it’s just because everyone is playing their own style of play, which they do for their respective teams ( WNBA).

“If you move the ball fast enough I think you can move the defense a bit and our shooting percentage will increase with every knockdown we get.”

The Americans also didn’t have much of a transition, scoring just three counterattack points.

“I think we can get down on the pitch a bit and play faster,” Staley said. “I think we’re just a step behind because we’re trying to understand each other.”

What’s going on with the defense?

Team USA made nine more free throws than Australia and won the rebound battle 41-28. The Americans also took eight more shots from the field than the Australians. But with their offensive struggles, they weren’t strong defensively.

Australia shot 45.8% from the field and got 10 of 26 at 3 points. The Americans led 41-28 at halftime, but were outdone 42-26 in the second half, with Australia doing a better job of getting the ball in and converting.

Sue Bird and the Americans have lost back-to-back exhibition games for the first time since 2011. Stephen Gosling / NBAE via Getty Images

Seattle forward Ezi Magbegor, who is in her second WNBA season, was 6th of 7 in the field for a record 17 points for Australia. New York Liberty forward Rebecca Allen had 11 points. Allen has started just six WNBA games this season and Magbegor, two. The U.S. frontline has four former WNBA MVPs – Charles, Fowles, Stewart and A’ja Wilson – and Fowles and Griner team up to win five WNBA Defensive Player of the Year awards.

In the All-Star Game loss, Team USA particularly struggled to keep the perimeter, as Dallas Wings goalie Arike Ogunbowale had 26 points to claim MVP honors, and the Atlanta Dream goalie Courtney Williams scored 15. The WNBA topped the US team 41-37, led by Jonquel Jones of the Connecticut Sun with 14.

Stewart said that while the Americans need to play better team defense, they also need to step up individually.

“The keep your yard, keep your man mentality,” said Stewart. “Make sure they aren’t able to get something easy. I think we can all do better at this.”

How long will it take for rotations to stabilize?

The United States used the same starting five for both games: forwards Stewart and Wilson, center Griner, and guards Bird and Jewell Loyd. Olympic debutant Wilson played the fewest combined minutes of starters in these two shows; she was on the field for just over 12 minutes on Friday, but managed all five of her shots from the field.

Fowles, who will compete in his fourth Olympics, played just under 10 minutes on Friday, while Griner, who will compete in his second Summer Games, played 14:14. Olympic debutant Napheesa Collier of Minnesota didn’t play at all in the first half but clocked 15:31 minutes into the second.

A’ja Wilson had all five of her shots from the field on Friday, but the Americans touched just 37.3 percent from the ground and lost to Australia 70-67. Photo by Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Getting the right rotations when you have that much talent is always something Team USA has to work on, and that was evident on Friday.

“Someone isn’t going to play as many minutes as they would like,” said Staley, who hasn’t developed what the coaching staff has learned from replacement patterns so far.

How much is Diana Taurasi missing?

Like Bird, Phoenix goalie Diana Taurasi is heading towards her fifth Olympics. However, Taurasi suffers from a hip injury and has not played since July 3. She said her goal was to be ready for the Tokyo games, and her absence in those last two games has been notable. The Americans had a total of nine three-pointers on Wednesday and Friday, four of which came from Stewart. Taurasi is the league’s all-time leader in points (9,040) and 3 points (1,179). Staley said 3-point shooting is an area the Americans need to improve.

“It’s hard to miss Diana because not only does Diana score well, but she’s a great passer as well,” Staley said. “And she’ll help with the flow of our offense. We’re adding an experienced player who can make good, good basketball decisions.”

Has the confidence of American women taken a hit?

The American swagger could be a little shaken with these two defeats. The Australians tried to play down Friday’s win since it was an exhibition, but it was a big deal. The Australians seemed more consistent than the Americans on Friday.

The Americans shot 2-for-18 from downtown Friday, but forward Breanna Stewart did both. Guards Jewell Loyd, Sue Bird and Chelsea Gray got a combined score of 0 for 7 on 3 points. Stephen Gosling / NBAE via Getty Images

Phoenix coach Sandy Brondello has been with the Opals program for a long time, both as a player (for 17 years) and now as a head coach, and it was her first win against the States- United.

“We know they’re going to be a better team, and we know we can be a better team,” said Brondello. “It was our first real game together in so long. [But] we have great camaraderie and great chemistry. “

Since 1995-96, when the American women began their current Olympic gold-medal streak, the national team are 199-18 in an exhibition game, including both losses this week.

This is the first time since losses to Ros Casares Valencia and USK Prague on a European tour in 2011 that the US national team has lost back-to-back shows. But it’s been a year without a major tournament – it’s the US Olympic team with the Summer Games getting underway soon.

“I think we’ve figured out our bulletproof defense a bit,” said Stewart. “And I think the great thing is just communicating. So if we have any gaps where we’re not exactly sure what we’re going to do, we’re able to resolve it quickly on the pitch.

“Most of the time, we weren’t on the same wavelength. It’s just going to come with more time together. We’re here for one reason, and only one, and that is to win the medal. or. We have to do all we can to be in that headspace. “

