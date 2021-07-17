Dishonest US agency used racial profiling to investigate Commerce Department employees, report says





WASHINGTON Officials from a little-known Commerce Department security unit conducted unauthorized surveillance and investigations of agency employees who targeted people of Chinese and Middle Eastern descent, Senate investigators said in a new report.

The report, informed by more than two dozen whistleblowers and released this week by Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi, the top Republican on the Commerce Committee, found that the Threat Management and Investigation Department had operated for over d ‘a decade as a thug, without responsibility. police, opening thousands of unauthorized investigations into departmental employees, often for specious reasons.

He found that the office’s work consumed by concerns about Chinese espionage in the United States has at times turned into racial profiling, and its leaders have used extreme tactics, such as sending masked agents to penetrate. in offices looking for incriminating evidence.

Tackling national security threats posed by China should be a priority for any agency, but that does not empower the federal government to ignore the law, Wicker said in a statement. Abuse of authority and racial targeting are unacceptable, especially in law enforcement.

The unit, an internal security office within the Commerce Department, has become obsessed with eliminating foreign espionage, according to the report, resorting to tracing employee email accounts for certain phrases in Chinese and English. reporting ethnic surnames for background checks through secure intelligence databases. In some cases, his agents secretly searched the desks of employees wearing face masks and gloves, sometimes picking locks to enter.

Unit leaders often refused to close employee investigations even after officers were unable to find incriminating evidence, sometimes leaving researchers or other employees in administrative limbo. Nearly 2,000 files remained open at the end of last year, Senate investigators said.

In recent years, US law enforcement has become increasingly concerned that China is expanding its espionage efforts in the United States and using visiting Chinese academics for intelligence gathering. The Senate report explained how these fears fueled an aggressive and unauthorized counterintelligence effort within a department that houses scientific agencies made up of researchers from around the world. The result, he said, was a discriminatory effort to target and spy on people of Asian and Middle Eastern descent, many of whom are Chinese Americans, but some from Iran and the United States. Iraq even in the absence of reasonable suspicion.

Under the Biden administration, department officials suspended unit investigations and began an internal review of the program in April, a spokeswoman said, adding that officials were reviewing Mr Wickers’ report and taking them very seriously. allegations against the office.

The spokeswoman said officials expected their internal review to be completed in the coming weeks, when the ministry will share its plans to address the issues that have been raised.

Mr Wickers’ report was the culmination of a six-month Senate investigation in which investigators interviewed more than two dozen whistleblowers and combed through a mine of internal documents. The Washington Post reported on some of the initial findings of the investigation in May, while the investigation was still ongoing.

Senate investigators painted a portrait of a unit that routinely engaged in unethical or dangerous activities that were beyond the scope of its mandate and for which its employees were not trained. The report said the bulk of these efforts have been driven over the course of multiple administrations by a single official: George Lee, the longtime director of the units, who has since been put on leave.

Mr. Lee could not be reached for comment on Friday.

Unit investigators would monitor social media activity for comments critical of the census, then run the names of commentators through classified databases, despite the unclear authority of the intelligence community to use those databases. data for this purpose, according to the report.

A whistleblower who aided the investigation and was later interviewed by the New York Times said the focus on the investigation of dissenting comments on social media was particularly frustrating as the unit did not follow up threats against census workers, including if commentators wrote on Facebook that they would shoot a census taker if they came to their home, for example.

Much of the units focused on research within the Commerce Department of perceived threats, often targeting prominent employees in their professional fields, the report said, with many of these investigations targeting subjects of Chinese or Middle Eastern descent. .

Investigators said the practice dates back to 2014, under the Obama administration, and that the unit specifically targeted departmental divisions with relatively high proportions of Asian American employees.

An internal document reviewed by The Times shows that unit employees were encouraged to search employee email accounts for terms written in Chinese characters as wide as fund, government support, and project manager, apparently to weed out employees who were participating in a Chinese talent recruitment program. Any matching language found in an employee’s inbox would trigger an investigation, two former employees said in independent interviews.

An increase in anti-Asian attacks

A torrent of hatred and violence against people of Asian descent in the United States began last spring, in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

Background: Community leaders say bigotry was fueled by President Donald J. Trump, who frequently used racist language like the Chinese virus to refer to the coronavirus. Data: The New York Times, using media reports from across the country to capture an idea of ​​the rising tide of anti-Asian prejudice, found more than 110 episodes since March 2020 in which there was clear evidence of well-founded hatred on race. Underreported hate crimes: The tally may be only a small part of the violence and harassment given the general underestimation of hate crimes, but the extensive survey captures episodes of violence across the country that have mushroomed amid Mr. Trump’s comments. In New York: A wave of xenophobia and violence has been compounded by the economic fallout from the pandemic, which has dealt a severe blow to Asia from New York. -American communities. Many community leaders say racist attacks are ignored by authorities. What Happened in Atlanta: Eight people, including six women of Asian descent, were killed in massage parlor shootings in Atlanta on March 16. A Georgia prosecutor said the Atlanta area spa shootings were hate crimes and that she would pursue the death penalty against the suspect, who has been charged with murder.

The whistleblowers spoke to the committee and The Times on condition of anonymity to discuss the agencies’ internal issues.

In one case, according to a whistleblower, the unit carried out a secret search of an employee’s office after such an inbox search revealed that the worker had received a certificate from a Chinese research partner. designating the employee as an expert in his field.

If Commerce takes protecting US stocks seriously, it cannot come at the expense of US constitutional rights, said Chris Cheung, a former Threat Management and Investigation Service investigator who reported the activity to his supervisors, in an interview. Mr Cheung described the conduct of the unit as if someone who was randomly given a gun and badge had not received training, then they operated based on what they saw in movies.

A former senior Commerce Department official interviewed by Senate investigators described the targeting of Asian American employees as a fine line between scrutiny and xenophobia, and one that the ITMS regularly crosses.

Unit officials investigated Sherry Chen, award-winning National Weather Service hydrologist and naturalized U.S. citizen born in China, laying the groundwork for what has become a high-profile case in which Ms. Chen was accused of spying, arrested. and said she faced 25 years in prison and a $ 1 million fine. A week before her trial, prosecutors dropped all charges against Ms. Chen without explanation.

Ms. Chen told Senate investigators in an interview that officers from the unit provided her with paper to write a statement and asked her to write down the words they prepared after telling her that she did not need to consult a lawyer.

Whistleblowers also said they attended a training session in Virginia where the director of units asked his employees to follow him in government-owned vehicles at high speed.

