Unhappy camper? Tents and other gear sold out imminent in UK vacation boom retail





Retailers are running out of camping gear and family tents as the COVID-19 pandemic curbs international travel and as Britons seek affordable vacation alternatives.

Sports retailer Decathlon says all of its own-brand camping chairs are already sold out and expects to run out of high-end family tents in the next few weeks.

Decathlons camping head Chris Allen said he was surprised at how powerful the performance was, noting that it had been raining for several weeks across the UK. This year has been really strong. We consider it to be the best ever in this category.

He said the epidemic and travel restrictions have accelerated existing trends towards outdoor activities. People want to reconnect with nature and enjoy green spaces, he added.

Sales of family tents accommodating at least four people increased more than 70% from pre-pandemic levels between April and this week, stove sales increased 150% and fan set sales tripled. Sales of double sleeping bags and inflatable bed rests also increased. Performance was even stronger last year, when many stores were closed.

Camping furniture sales have also more than tripled compared to 2019 levels, and demand for gazebos and other makeshift shelters has quadrupled, but interest in these products is partly driven by those who want to meet friends and family outdoors in their gardens or parks. was led.

Decathlon said the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions have accelerated existing trends for outdoor activities. Photo: Isofix/Rex/Shutterstock

Online retailer Trail Outdoor said it saw a similar increase between January and June, with tent sales up nearly 60% year-over-year, while sales of double airbeds rose more than 100%.

Allen said Decathlons suppliers were unable to keep up with demand and the company turned to additional brands to secure additional inventory, but said there was a shortage of camping chairs, gazebos and family tents across the industry.

Decathlon said most buyers are adding items to their kits, although they’ve camped before but are less likely to eat out in pubs and restaurants to provide longer vacations or while traveling.

With many music events canceled this year, overall sales of camping kits increased more than 70%, despite declining sales of basic camping mats and sleeping bags, the kind used by festivalgoers.

The increase in equipment sales comes after the government relaxed planning rules to allow farms and other landowners to host pop-up campgrounds for up to 69 days per year.

Camping booking site Pitchup.com added 500 new sites this year, up from 90 last summer.

Dan Yates, founder of Pitchup.com, said bookings to UK destinations have so far increased 233% year-over-year and more than doubled in 2019.

He said booking growth has moderated slightly since the end of June as Euro 2020 garnered national attention and the weather worsened. More favorable weather forecasts in the future have already led to growth. [against the same period in 2019] Almost double compared to last Tuesday.

Ellie Sturrock of Loscombe Farm in Dorset said her family decided this year for the first time to welcome a pay camper with three yurts and 16 tent pitches. She said the site was almost sold out as the weather improved.

She said it was nice to have some money coming in to replenish the farm. We needed to diversify and it was nice to share the farm with people.

Rachel Leister of Devonshire Hotels, who has set up 10 glamping tents at the Chatsworth Estate in Derbyshire, said bookings were full all summer and bookings for up to 50 nearby campgrounds have surged in recent days.

She said it’s a pretty mix of ages, groups of friends and many families.

