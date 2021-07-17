



U.S. officials said on Friday that the number of migrants arriving at the southwest border last month was the highest in years, a sign that this year’s rise could extend into the hottest summer months, when the numbers usually start to drop.

According to new data released by Customs and Border Protection, June has also brought more migrant families to the border than any other month since President Biden took office. In total, border officials met migrants there 188,829 times, the highest number in a single month in recent history.

The number of migrant children and adolescents arriving at the border increased slightly from May, but the influx has slowed since early spring, when a sharp increase created the first immigration crisis in Mr. Bidens as chairman. On average, around 500 migrant children and adolescents arrived at the border alone in June, up from around 600 per day in March.

The rise in family arrivals in June is still well below the record set in May 2019, when 84,000 families came. But the growing global number and Mr Bidens’ rejection of President Donald J. Trump’s harsh tactics towards undocumented immigrants will soon force the administration to grapple with vexatious political and political issues as the public health rule, known as title name 42, asked. largely avoided.

As of Friday, nearly 15,000 children were in government shelters overseen by the Department of Health and Human Services, according to internal data obtained by The New York Times.

The number of times single adults tried to enter the country in the past month has declined slightly; they were turned away under the public health rule 82 percent of the time.

According to customs and border protection, 34% of all migrants encountered in June had attempted at least once more to enter the country in the past 12 months. The number of new migrants arriving at the southern border since October is slightly lower than the latest increase in 2019 under the Trump administration, the agency said.

Republicans took advantage of increased migration to the southern border due in part to violence and poverty in Central America, as it has for years, and turned it into a political attack on M Biden. The party hopes the issue will galvanize voters in the midterm elections next year, when it has a chance to regain control of the Senate and House.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/16/us/politics/us-mexico-border-record.html

