



The United States is building spy bases in Britain to explore deep space and to detect attempts by countries like Russia and China to attack important satellites orbiting Earth.

Using radar technology that can identify soccer-ball-sized objects up to 36,000 kilometers (22,000 miles) away, the massive facility can scan less vicious, but equally damaging, pieces of space junk, which can even destroy satellites. In case of conflict.

A US Space Force officer said the concept would be to build three radar bases around the world, potentially one in Scotland or southern England.

The other two sites are likely to be located in the US state of Texas and Australia. The goal is to have the first base operational by 2025.

“It’s necessary because we want to maintain a management chain of targets that could threaten our systems in locomotive orbit,” Lieutenant Colonel Jack Walker told Sky News.

“It could be a satellite or it could be a fragment of a rocket body from another launch.”

He was speaking at the US Center for Space and Missile Systems in Los Angeles during a visit by British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace and two British Army Chiefs of Staff.

Air Force Field Marshal Sir Mike Wigston has provided a sense of space threat, and certain countries are developing lasers that can be launched from Earth to targets in orbit, or hostile satellites that intentionally travel into space. someone else’s way.

Image: Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace (right) is visiting the United States for a week. Photo: US Space Force Center for Space and Missile Systems

“I want to say we need to be prepared for the possibility of defending our critical infrastructure in space,” he told Sky News.

“Currently, in countries like Russia and China, we are developing and working on systems that pose a threat to the satellites we rely on in our daily lives.”

For example, the 31-satellite US Global Positioning System (GPS) constellation provides important navigational and time tracking information to people, governments, and businesses around the world.

Eliminating satellites like this will affect the logistics chain that keeps cell phones, banks and even medical supplies in hospitals and food in supermarkets.

“Most people will not understand our dependence on space in our daily lives,” said Wigston, Air Force Chief of Staff.

Wallace, who is visiting the United States for a week, says Britain is focusing on defending itself from space rather than developing space weapons to launch attacks like its adversaries.

But space is considered a battlefield.

At the NATO summit in Brussels last month, Britain and its allies signaled that a space attack could spark an Earth war.

“I don’t think there will be a war of independence in space,” the defense secretary said in an interview at the Space Center.

“It’s not going to be like Star Wars or Moonraker firing lasers from all sides. I think space assets will be a target in the event of a major crash. So we need to invest and prepare today to see if there are alternatives.”

Called Deep Space Advanced Radar Capability (DARC), each circular site in the new U.S. radar system can house up to six large antenna dishes 1km in diameter and 15m wide that transmit energy into space.

The energy signal is then recorded on clusters of up to 10 identically sized dishes in separate nearby locations designed to return to Earth and receive data.

“You have a transmit antenna and a receive antenna,” said Lieutenant Col Walker, who works as the Program Manager for Advanced Functions in the US Space Force’s Special Programs Department.

The UK already operates several spy bases in Snod Hill, North York Moors, in partnership with the US, such as RAF Flyingdales.

The radar station can scan up to about 5,000 km and provides an early warning system for oncoming ballistic missiles.

When asked about the UK’s deep space espionage base, a defense ministry spokesperson said: “This new radar feature has the potential to make space safer and safer and helps protect satellite systems by tracking and monitoring objects. . .

“We are exploring potential partnerships with the United States for DARC, and discussions so far have been positive.”

