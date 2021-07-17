Law of Nature: Can British rivers have the same rights as people? | descent





The River Frome murmurs and babbles through the forests and fields of North Somerset. It is popular with anglers and wild swimmers, but is often contaminated with agricultural runoff, leading to frequent public complaints.

In 2018, the Fromm City Council tried to pass an ordinance giving the status of a law to the Loden Meadows adjacent to parts of the river. This will establish the right for them to exist, to thrive and thrive, for rivers to flow freely and to have natural water circulation, as well as to ensure timely and effective restoration in case of damage. The council and local charity Friends of the River Frome are tasked with balancing the health and safety of local residents and their interests by becoming co-protectors of the river and grasslands.

The ordinance was rejected in 2020, but the fight to give the UK river rights continues today. On midsummer’s eve, members of the Cambridge community group Friends of the Cam held an event to establish river rights based on Earth Law Centers’ World River Rights Declaration. As people shared songs and stories about individuals connected to rivers, they proclaimed Cam’s right to flow, to be free from excessive abstraction and pollution, and to embrace indigenous biodiversity, and appointed herself its guardian.

Frome’s Councilman Richard Ackroyd thinks it’s good to keep the idea going. It’s not a possibility, and it’s not a playful fairy idea without a possibility. Could it be a reality and wouldn’t that change the situation?

The idea of ​​giving rights to nature has existed for many years. From Ecuador to New Zealand, legislation has been enacted around the world giving natural features such as rivers, mountains, ecosystems, and personality, and most recently in the United States, the first to be enforced. However, no such law was passed in England.

Activists tentatively explored rights to British rivers such as the Thames and Findhorn in northeast Scotland, but efforts at Fromm came first.

Mumta Ito, a lawyer and founder of the NGO Natures Rights, said the ordinance’s idea would have set a significant legal precedent if it had been put to the test. Environmental law deals with illegality. The point of natural rights is to deal with anything that destroys nature that is legal but inconsistent with the culture of regeneration. From’s real problem is diffuse contamination. So if rivers are given rights, how should agriculture change to respect those rights?

Polluted River Fromm, August 2020. Photo: Sue Everett

Ackroyd says the ordinance would make it easier for individuals and local authorities to take action when river ecosystems are compromised. What I like about it is that it dispels the idea that the only impact it has on you is that you are a big landlord or your property is damaged in any way.

He said the response to the proposed ordinance has been overwhelmingly positive among city council and the public, but the city has not been able to pass such a bill on its own, so it must seek approval from housing, communities and local governments.

This request was rejected last year because it overlaps with existing environmental laws. But of course not, Ackroyd says.

Ito is skeptical of Britain’s readiness for such a radical cultural shift. Natural rights are about massive restructuring because the concentration of wealth and power has occurred behind property rights, which were fundamentally exclusive systems. If private property is subject to the rights of the ecosystem in which it resides, it is not free from waste and incineration and is subject to a duty of care.

Paul Powlesland, a lawyer at Garden Court Chambers and founder of Lawyers for Nature, an NGO dedicated to advancing the UK’s natural rights, agrees it’s going to be an unbreakable country. In many ways, we devised and exported the idea of ​​seeing nature as a dead being to be exploited.

in many ways [the UK] The idea of ​​seeing nature as a dead being to be exploited was conceived and exported around the world. Paul Powlesland

He points out that even existing laws to protect nature, especially rivers, are fundamentally ignored, and institutions that maintain them are failing. Fromm is one of many rivers in the country that are not only impacted by agricultural waste but also polluted with sewage from overflowing drainage systems, an issue highlighted by the Guardian.

But the law is not immutable, says Powlesland. Over the years, the number of people who are subjects of legal rights rather than subjects has gradually expanded. Rights, once reserved for wealthy white men, were gradually extended to include all human beings. We were even able to figure out how to grant the rights. [companies] Before we figure out how to give rights to the creatures we depend on for our own existence.

It is noteworthy that many countries that have passed natural rights laws have strong indigenous cultures with nature as a core principle and intrinsic values.

Powlesland believes that although we have lost the voices of our indigenous peoples, we can all return to a deeper connection with nature and the land. The current political system may not conform to radical concepts such as natural rights, but Congress can change any laws it wants.

Ito is more cautious. Years ago she had succeeded in convincing all British green parties to support the principles of natural rights, but was disappointed that the promise of these rights did not appear in the manifesto or attract much political attention.

In fact, in the two years it took the UK government to decide on the From ordinance, Ito has made much more progress at the EU level. She has been invited to produce a study on natural rights for the European Economic and Social Council and is currently discussing the EU Charter on the Fundamental Rights of Nature.

They actually started talking to us about it, she says. Here in the UK you get a one-liner from the Secretary of State. There is no one to talk to. It’s a closed shop.

Brown trout that lives in the Fromm River. The river is popular with anglers, but is often polluted. Photo: FLPA/Alamy

Without discouragement, Powlesland is developing a toolkit to help people imagine and enforce their natural rights within their current legal framework. More and more people are expressing their love for nature and a desire to protect it. The magic of this natural rights discourse is to take some amazing activists who are doing great across the country and put them into a framework of power, doing a lot of what people are already doing.

Whatever the current rules, he says, they will change once enough people start to stand up peacefully for nature at the national level, he says.

natural rights around the world

Canada: Canada’s first natural law was passed in February by the Minganie Regional County Municipality and Québec’s Ekuanitshit Innu Committee. Local authorities and Indigenous Peoples Committees have assigned nine rights to the Magpie River, including the right to be safe from pollution, the right to file a lawsuit, and the right to designate a legal guardian to ensure that these rights are respected.

Ecuador: Ecuador, the first country to adopt the right of natural law in its national constitution, states that nature (known as pachamama) has the right to exist, persist, maintain and reproduce. These rights have been upheld in court several times, but ensuring that legal decisions are enforced has proven more difficult.

Bangladesh: In 2019, all rivers in Bangladesh were given an express right to protection after complaints were made that the banks of the Turag River were overcondensed and the water was too polluted. The High Court agrees that this is an issue, and a ruling upheld by the Supreme Court last year allowed corporations in every river across the country.

USA: In May, a network of streams, lakes, and wetlands in Orange County, Florida sued developers and states to keep them from being destroyed by housing development. Many U.S. municipalities have adopted the rights of natural law, but this is the first time a court has attempted to enforce them.

Check out more extinction dates here and follow biodiversity reporters Phoebe Weston and Patrick Greenfield on Twitter for all the latest news and specials.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/jul/17/laws-of-nature-could-uk-rivers-be-given-same-rights-as-people-aoe The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos