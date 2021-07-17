Telegraph’s main headlines of the day





Welcome to the Telegraph’s early morning news briefing. This is a collection of key articles for Saturday. Sign up for our free front page newsletter to receive twice-daily briefings by email. 1. Vacation to France in chaos as fully vaccinated Britons must be quarantined

French summer vacations have been in turmoil as ministers announced they will re-enact rules requiring fully vaccinated Britons to be quarantined.

All tourists arriving from Monday will be required to isolate at home for up to 10 days, overturning the waiver plan for those who have received two doses of the vaccine. Read the full story.

2. Pingdemic could lead to food shortages as millions face self-isolation.

The disruption caused by the NHS Test and Trace app could lead to food shortages, a leader of one of the UK’s largest port companies has warned.

Warnings are growing over the economic impact of the chaos that has resulted in more than 500,000 people being forced to stay at home for up to 10 days after being warned that they were near someone who tested positive for Covid-19. It is predicted that the number could rise to 500,000 Read the full story.

3. Germany Faces Biblical Flood Scenes and Over 100 Deaths

Hundreds of people were missing in the massive floods that swept Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands, with 126 people reported dead by Friday night.

12 people drowned after being trapped in a nursing home as water rose in the German town of Sinzig. Read full article.

4. GB News planning director resigns one month after launch

It is known that the programming director of GB News resigned less than a month after launch.

John McAndrew, an industry veteran who has worked for Sky News, the BBC and Euronews, was considered the second-in-command for the new network. Read the full article.

5. Green Alternative to Gas Boiler Costing $12 Billion More Than Government Planned

A green alternative to gas boilers will cost $11.8 billion more than the government has budgeted for the next four years, The Telegraph may reveal, as ministers have greatly underestimated the scale of home renovations.

Analysis by major energy groups and think tanks shows that homeowners and homeowners will have to pay $17.8 billion over the next four years for green businesses. Read the full story.

